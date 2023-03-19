Selena Gomez is no stranger to breaking and making records, but her latest feat marked one for the history books.

As many people know, Selena has one of the most passionate fandoms in the world, with Selenators prepared to defend their favorite celebrity at any moment.

Therefore, it only made sense for Selena to achieve a new record as the first woman in history to reach 400 million Instagram followers.

With 400 million followers, Selena’s social media following surpasses the population of Canada and the United States combined.

The gracious actress took to Instagram to celebrate her accomplishment, sharing a jam-packed carousel with fans. The carousel contained some of Selena’s most memorable moments onstage, at a signing, and surrounded by fans.

As Selena revealed in a subsequent caption, she wished she could embrace all of her fans.

Selena Gomez celebrates popularity with an action-packed social media post

The first image featured Selena posing with her adoring fans, who stood behind a gate.

The second shot saw Selena striking a pose on stage with thousands of fans in the background at a sold-out show.

A swipe right showed Selena signing autographs for fans and sharing a warm embrace with some lucky ladies.

The clear theme of the post was Selena’s undying love for those who support her.

Selena’s caption read, “Wishing I could hug all 400 million of you.”

When Selena isn’t busy breaking social media records, she has a burgeoning empire to oversee.

Part of her empire includes the 2020-released Rare Beauty makeup line, which has beauty with purpose. More specifically, Selena has focused on championing mental health and destigmatizing mental illness.

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty makeup empire

Selena launched Rare Beauty in 2020 and hasn’t stopped creating new products since.

While all eyes were on Selena for her historical moment, she made a video celebrating her Rare Beauty Volumizing Mascara, which has a mini version perfect for traveling.

In the video, Selena demonstrated the product while explaining her favorite qualities of the mascara.

With her hair slicked back in a chic bun, the Disney Channel alum dipped her mascara applicator in a tube filled with the product before decorating her lashes with ease.

Selena’s caption read, “A mini Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara appreciation post. Weightless, easy to build, and created for every lash type so you can lift, lengthen, curl, and volumize every lash from every angle.”

The Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara is available at Sephora, and Kohls, with the mini size costing $11 and the regular size retailing for $20.