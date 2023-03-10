Coco Austin was starstruck during a recent meet-and-greet with a famous actor.

Coco and her rapper-turned-actor husband, Ice-T, were recently in California, where Ice-T was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

During their nearly 3,000-mile trek from New Jersey to The Golden State, Coco and Ice-T did some exploring and visited the exclusive private clubhouse, Magic Castle, in Hollywood.

The Magic Castle dubbed the “clubhouse of the Academy of Magical Arts,” features magic shows, rare memorabilia, full-service dining rooms, and bars and is a favorite hot spot for Hollywood’s A-list actors.

While enjoying her and Ice-T’s time at the world-famous locale, Coco got to meet Welsh actor Christian Bale.

Coco shared a photo of herself and Christian posing in front of a wall full of books as they both smiled at the camera.

Coco looked demure in a form-fitting leopard-print long-sleeved bodysuit, which she paired with black jeans and black knee-high boots. Her hair was down in cascading waves, and her makeup was flawless, with a pretty pop of pink on her lips.

Coco accessorized with a black belt featuring a gold buckle, gold dangle earrings, a French manicure on her acrylics, and her massive wedding ring.

Christian rocked a casual look, clad in a dark button-down shirt and black pants. His hair was shoulder-length, and he sported a salt-and-pepper goatee with a closed-mouth smile.

“One of the highlights of us being in Cali recently is meeting Christian Bale.. That was pretty damn cool,” Coco captioned the image, adding the hashtag #fangirl.

Coco’s fans react to her starstruck moment

In the comments section, some of Coco’s 3 million Instagram followers joked about Christian’s movie roles, while others gushed over her look for the event.

Christian is best known for his roles in iconic films such as American Psycho, The Dark Knight, and Batman Begins. One of the comments joked, “Batman and cat woman lol.”

Another fan thought Christian was channeling Jeff Bridges in The Big Lebowski. “I thought that was The Dude,” they wrote.

Coco’s IG followers comment on her meet-and-greet with Christian Bale. Pic credit: @coco/Instagram

While others admired Coco’s glamour and beauty, another joked, “😆 he got his hands in his pocket like nope I ain’t even slightly hug her honey I don’t want to hear s**t 😆.”

When Coco isn’t rubbing elbows with Hollywood’s elite actors, she can often be found modeling her sultry outfits and high heels on social media or spending time with her and Ice’T’s 7-year-old daughter, Chanel.

Coco and Ice-T’s daughter Chanel signed with the youth talent agency Zuri

While on hand to celebrate Ice’T’s recent star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Coco spoke with Entertainment Tonight. During her interview, she revealed that Chanel recently signed with the youth talent agency, Zuri, meaning Coco gets to take on a new role: momager.

“I like it more than managing myself. Actually, I put my stuff aside for so long because I love doing her more than me,” Coco told the outlet.” You know, I kinda stepped up a little bit and started doing more social media, but I like having more fun with her.”

Coco shot down the notion that because she “knows someone in Hollywood,” Chanel received preferential treatment. Coco noted that Chanel went through the audition process and was accepted, and she’s since been auditioning for roles, including an appearance on the long-running children’s show Sesame Street.

With her parents being Ice-T and Coco, it’s likely Chanel has inherited at least some of her mom and dad’s entertainment genes and won’t have a problem securing work.