Meagan Good looked stunning during her Halloween transformation. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Meagan Good looked phenomenal as she channeled the most iconic singer of all time.

The 41-year-old actress took her Halloween costume to the next level as she completely transformed into Whitney Houston, one of the most sensational singers.

Meagan’s interpretation of Whitney was nothing less than perfect as she slayed in a full metal bodysuit.

The bodysuit shined and shimmered as Meagan moved her hips perfectly to the beat of a Whitney song that played in the background.

The owner and photographer of Jarrellelee Studios had been kind enough to capture the memorable moment and further share it on their page.

It goes without saying Meagan surely didn’t disappoint her fans when it came to serving the most iconic, jaw-dropping content.

Meagan Good channels her icon

Meagan surely went all out this Halloween, especially regarding her costume.

In the short video clip, the actress dazzled in an entirely metal ensemble as she glistened from head to toe.

Meagan started the costume by wearing a low-cut, metal bodysuit with a perfectly placed cut-out design right in the middle of her torso. On the top right side of her torso lay a strip of metal balls that matched the metal bib necklace wrapped around her neck and covered her shoulders.

As the actress swayed her hips back and forth to the music, the black and silver tassels connected to the bodysuit perfectly swayed along with her. She then had a piece of silver, pleated fabric tucked into the metal ensemble as it rocked back and forth, shimmering in the light.

She styled the suit with black opera gloves with silver gems placed throughout and a beautiful cuff on each side of her bicep. Meagan also added a pretty metal headpiece that perfectly resembled the one that Whitney had worn.

To finalize the epic fit, Meagan went with a pair of black suede, over-the-knee boots, which gave the actress a little extra height.

Her makeup was flawless as well, as she did a black, smokey eye across her lids with a green line placed through the middle.

She then added blush and a touch of bronzer to her cheeks and completed her appearance by adding a bold, red lip for a little extra splash of color.

The actress completely blew this look out of the park as she looked immaculate and executed this fit with absolute ease.

Meagan Good directs Something About You Music Video

The actress has been slaying in amazing Halloween fits this season and has been incredibly busy directing a music video.

In another recent share, the actress was tagged in a picture in which she was announced as the new music video director.

The video was directed for Meagan’s good friend and singer, Shoniqua Shandai.

It is no surprise that the post was well-loved, as it received over 4k likes.

Fans are certainly keeping their eyes out for what amazing projects Meagan involves herself with next.