See Dua Lipa ‘reset’ in a light blue strapless monokini and a tiny string bikini 

Dua Lipa is on the road for her Future Nostalgia tour, but she takes some time for herself in new bikini pictures.

Dua manages to perform across the country and regularly shares swimwear pictures with her fans.

Dua’s tour fashions also make headlines, as she rocks custom pieces by Thierry Mugler and Balenciaga. But it seems that the New Rules singer’s bikini pictures take the cake. The pictures show a scenic Utah and a gorgeous Dua.

Dua Lipa stuns in a light blue strapless monokini and a tiny string bikini

Dua Lipa is blessing fans with some more bikini and swimsuit pictures on her Instagram.

The singer displays two gorgeous views: one of herself and one of nature.

The photos are at Lake Powell, a popular tourist destination in Utah. Dua enjoys the scenery and boating off the Utah-based artificial reservoir.

Dua lounges on a boat with her eyes closed and looks up at the sky. She wears a gorgeous strapless blue monokini with a side cutout that reveals her taut abs.

She shows fans the amazing scenery in the second video, as she travels through a canyon with stunning views.

She wrote in the caption, “~reset~.”

Dua enjoys nature in the third video and has her back to the camera. A voice says, “Yoo hoo,” and Dua turns around and winks. She wears a tiny string thong bikini which reveals her perfect backside.

A makeup-free Dua wears a scrunchy and a tiny bikini as she looks off into the distance.

Dua’s comments contain fans, friends, and celebrities’ compliments.

Model Emily Ratajkowski writes, “That suit on you,” and some love emojis.

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia tour

Dua Lipa is currently on an intense, 82 date tour for Future Nostalgia. Dua Lipa started the Future Nostalgia tour on February 9 in Miami at the FTX Arena.

Artists including Megan thee Stallion, Angèle Griff, Tove Lo, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï will join Dua on her world tour. There are dates in North America, South America, Europe, and Australia.

The tour wraps up in November.

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion’s new music video

Fans who did not see Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion perform in concert are in luck. The musicians recently released a new music video, and fans are going wild. The song is called Sweetest Pie, and the video is insane.

The video for the song Sweetest Pie is a twisted fairytale with wild influences. The dark set of the video features lush forests, diverse animals, and of course, Dua and Megan. Fans raved about the aesthetic of the new video, which premiered last week.