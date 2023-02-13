Brittany Mahomes brought her fashion A-game to watch her husband, Patrick Mahomes, compete in Super Bowl LVII.

Brittany has plenty to celebrate this morning after watching her hubby take home the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy following his Kansas City Chiefs‘ victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as the MVP Award.

Although all eyes were on the field during the Super Bowl, Brittany captivated NFL fans off-field with her stunning outfit.

Ahead of the big game, Brittany took to her Instagram Stories to share her fashionable look as she attended the festivities at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

For Sunday’s big game, Brittany looked incredible in a red silky pants suit featuring a long-sleeved crop top, perfectly color-coordinated with the Chiefs’ uniform colors.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The fitness enthusiast posed outside her Kansas City home in front of a brick wall, which acted as the backdrop for her impromptu photo shoot.

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes rocked head-to-toe red for Super Bowl LVII

Brittany’s satiny top had billowy sleeves with cutouts from her elbows to her wrists. Its button-down design tied in a bow below her bustline, highlighting her toned abs.

Brittany rocked a red satin two-piece for Super Bowl LVII. Pic credit: @brittanylynne/Instagram

The matching pants had a ribbon detail at the hips and tapered into a flare fit with wide legs. She added a pair of white heels to boost her chic vibe and wore a pair of rectangular-rimmed sunglasses with mirrored lenses.

Brittany’s long, blonde hair was styled in waves and the front section was parted with a few loose tendrils, compliments of Kansas City-based hair artist, Laurabeth Cabott.

Brittany accessorized her edgy look with a nameplate necklace including the names of her husband, Patrick, and their kids, Sterling and Bronze. However, it was her enormous wedding band that stole the show, as far as jewelry was concerned.

Makeup artist to the stars, Alexis Oakley, was responsible for Brittany’s gorgeous cosmetic palette. Brittany was absolutely glowing in pale pink shades, with wispy lashes and natural-looking brows.

Brittany always looks fantastic, whether she’s rocking an up-to-the-minute look for the Super Bowl or getting in a workout. As a certified personal trainer, Brittany can often be found in gym attire.

Brittany Mahomes partnered with Vitality, launched Brittany Lynne Fitness, and co-owns Kansas City Current

The 27-year-old mom of two meshed her love of fitness and fashion with a collaboration with Vitality, an athleisure brand that offers gear for both men and women.

In addition to lending her popularity to Vitality, the former soccer player has succeeded in other business ventures. Upon earning a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from the University of Texas at Tyler, Brittany launched her own brand, Brittany Lynne Fitness.

Brittany’s company provides clients with 12-week training programs which incorporate her “elite level” training skills.

On her website, Brittany says of her method, “‘Training like Britt’ means many things – working hard, staying dedicated, not making excuses, and most of all, no BS! These programs are designed to tone, grow muscle and get STRONG. Don’t be afraid to lift heavy and push yourself!”

Brittany is also the co-owner of Kansas City Current, the city’s professional women’s soccer team. The team promotes “diversity, equity and inclusion efforts,” and as their mission states, “We want girls and young women to have visibility to roles where women have traditionally been underrepresented, and in fields they may not have previously considered.”

Brittany certainly has a lot to be thankful for these days, with a beautiful family and a multi-faceted career, and at just 27 years old, her future is still wide open with possibilities.