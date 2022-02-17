See Bella and Gigi Hadid pose nude for Adam and Eve-inspired Versace campaign 

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid pose nude in Versace Adam and Eve photoshoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

The Hadid sisters are getting biblical.

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid take on Adam and Eve in a controversial new photoshoot.

The two sisters pose with a red apple as a snake slithers up Bella’s leg. The Hadid sisters are completely nude and strategically covered with hair and Versace purses. Gigi represents the light with bright blonde hair and a white bag, while Bella has dark hair and a black bag.

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid Stun in nude biblical inspired pictures for Versace

New nude pictures of Gigi and Bella Hadid feature the modeling sisters in a depiction of the Garden of Eden. The sultry shots are part of the Spring 2022 campaign for Italian designer Versace. Previously released photos featured the Hadid sisters and Donatella.

Donatella Versace posted the sexy pictures on her Instagram. The designer tagged Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, a legendary photography team.

Bella Hadid is on the left, with a snake slithering up her leg. Her dark, long tresses carefully cover her cleavage. She holds a black Versace bag under her belly button. On the right is older sister Gigi Hadid. Her long blonde waves cover her cleavage, and she has a white Versace bag over her bikini area.

The two join hands to hold an apple.

In the caption, Donatella writes, “MY. VERSACE. GODDESSES.”

Pic credit: @donatella_versace/ Instagram

Gigi seemingly approves of her work, writing, “Love u.”

The Hadid sisters are long-time fans of the Italian design house.

Bella Hadid is a familiar face in Versace fashion shows and campaigns.

Gigi chose Versace to be the first fashion show she walked in after the birth of her daughter Khai.

Gigi and Bella Hadid do New York Fashion Week

The Versace campaign is not the first time the Hadid sisters posed together – this week, the duo walked at Michael Kors fashion show at New York Fashion Week. Emily Ratajkowski and Irina Shayk also appeared in the fashion show.

Big sister Gigi sported a black, sparkly gown with asymmetrical shoulders and a high slit while Bella wore a black sequin dress with a side cutout and thigh-high slit on the runway. Bella has worked with Michael Kors for many years.

Kors spoke about the inspiration for this year’s show, “I was thinking about resilience, confidence, strength and stepping out and strutting your stuff.”

He added that he made the line more approachable, “This show is a love letter to that kind of energy and strutting yourself on the streets looking great wherever you go. You don’t have to be a size zero or 22 years old.”