Regarding college gymnastics stars, Olivia Dunne may have some serious competition from another student-athlete who’s been stunning on social media.

Southern Connecticut State University’s Sydney Smith has continued growing in popularity, thanks to the viral videos she shares online featuring her range of gymnastics skills and more.

In the latest share, the SCSU junior revealed a quick clip in which she donned a bright pink crop top featuring a unique band around her neck.

She paired it with Daisy Dukes, and the cutoff denim added to the fit gymnast’s sizzling attire for the TikTok video, which featured some hand clapping and slight dancing to the music.

Smith, known as @sydneyshmity on TikTok, set her latest clip to the catchy song Bounce When She Walk by Ohboyprince and had her wavy brunette locks flowing as she performed her moves.

In the video, she shakes her hips and waves a bit before clapping her hands on her legs and then together. Smith repeatedly claps her hands by her legs and together before slightly turning so that her back somewhat faces the camera.

As she does, she flips her hair back and glances over her shoulder at the camera before the fun video clip ends.

“hey,” was the simple message Smith shared in her caption, including emojis representing pink hearts.

Sydney Smith and SCSU recently competed at the 2023 GEC Championships

Smith’s latest TikTok clip arrives several days after her SCSU gymnastics squad traveled to Williamsburg, Virginia, for the 2023 GEC Championships.

According to Gymnastics East Conference, SCSU ended the event with a score of 192.525, giving them a seventh-place finish. The Penn Quakers won the event with a score of 194.925, giving them their second title.

Among SCSU’s best performers were Ciana Rios taking third place on the bars; Hannah Stahlbrodt finishing second in all-around; and Angel Lee taking first place for the beam.

Smith, who hails from McLean, Virginia, is an all-around gymnastics performer with experience on the bars, beams, and the floor routine.

Sydney Smith jokes about her workout routine

As mentioned, Smith could be hot on the heels of LSU gymnastics star Livvy Dunne who has several million followers across various social media platforms.

While Smith boasts nearly 1 million followers on her TikTok, she may still be building towards endorsements under the name, image, and likeness (NIL) policy that allows college athletes to earn for paid partnerships with brands.

Like Dunne, most of Smith’s videos are short clips showing off her gymnastics skills, stunning outfits, or funny jokes and dances.

She has joked about working out, including the TikTok video below, which she captioned, “Do u even lift bro ?”

It shows Smith in a dark gym doing at least one squat at a weight rack before she puts the bar back and goes over to grab a dumbbell. Instead of doing curls or other exercises with it, she uses it as a fake microphone for her video.

In another video, she has someone filming her as she claims she does 100 pushups daily to stay on her grind and strong. After she performs two repetitions, she asks the cameraperson, “did you get that?” and stops, claiming she doesn’t want to mess up her shoulder.

From there, the scene has her sitting at the kitchen counter with a bag of lettuce in hand. She claims that’s what she eats for her diet to help with her fitness. After eating one piece of lettuce, she asks the cameraperson, “did you get that?” before tossing the bag aside and saying, “Alright, f**k that I already worked out every day.”

Smith hasn’t shared her serious workouts yet. Still, one has to imagine some training goes along with her years of gymnastics competition so that she can remain in fantastic shape and compete at the collegiate level.