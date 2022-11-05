Scout Willis looked amazing as she arrived at the amfAR gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Scout Willis was a showstopper on Thursday night as she was seen in a gorgeous red gown while attending the amfAR gala in Los Angeles.

The daughter of Bruce Willis stunned as she arrived in her floor-length dress, which had off-the-shoulder sleeves with satin material along the neckline. The top of the dress included boning on the torso to mimic a corset top, and the skirt of the dress gathered on the side to create light ruching along her waist.

She decided not to wear a lot of accessories, sporting just a pair of diamond earrings and a yellow wristband.

The Love Without Possession singer kept her makeup simple, showcasing dewy skin.

She had her long brown hair down in a center part and let it flow in the California air.

Scout came to support a good cause; the amfAR gala raises money for HIV/AIDS research to help find a cure.

Scout Willis looked gorgeous in her red dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Scout Willis’ Club Tee Gee performance

Scout Willis is a passionate artist who loves performing. She posted a video on Wednesday night, about her magnetic experience getting in front of her fans. She took to Instagram to share her gratitude about the experience.

She wrote, “Performing Monday night, I just felt so deeply in love with the entire audience, with my life, and with myself! Thank you so so much to everyone who came out and co-created that absolute delight with me. I feel so grateful to be alive!!!”

The Red Road Home artist went on to thank the Club Tee Gee for letting her perform there as well as her good friend Odessa Jorgensen. Odessa is a fellow performer and good friend who was able to play beside Scout that night.

Scout Willis channels a silver cupid

While Halloween is over, Scout Willis still wants to dress up. Yesterday, the gorgeous singer wore a silver cupid costume and looked amazing.

She wore a strapless silver bra that showed off her toned abs. She paired it with low-rise metallic underwear. She had a velvet cape that pooled around her. She paired it with silver platform heels to compliment the singer’s long legs.

The accessories really made the outfit. She had on fringe evening gloves, a star crown, and a bow and arrow.

For fans who love her outfit, she created a tutorial on how people can create the same look.