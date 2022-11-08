Scout looked terrific in a recent photo share. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

She’s the actor daughter of two Hollywood A-Listers — but even Scout Willis’ talents can’t quite match that of a chameleon!

The 31-year-old star looked amazing in a post shared on her social media, in which she joked that she was “trying to blend in with my surroundings.”

Scout donned a green ensemble for the shoot from the brand Live the Process.

Wearing leggings and a matching cardigan, Scout showed off her enviable figure in the outfit by leaving the top loosely buttoned, which showcased her toned abs.

She wore her long brunette locks loose and hid behind them as she tried to camouflage herself against a tree that was in the background of the shot.

“Ciao, this is what I’ll be wearing for the foreseeable future,” she added.

Scout looked incredible in her new outfit. Pic credit: @scoutlaruewillis/Instagram

Scout Willis attends the My Policeman premiere

This week, Scout also made an appearance at the premiere for the new movie My Policeman.

The film stars The Crown actress Emma Corrin and Harry Styles, who play a married couple who gets caught up in a love triangle when the singer’s character enters a same-sex affair with a schoolteacher played by David Dawson — at a time when homosexual relationships were illegal.

Stepping out at the event, Scout — the daughter of actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore — looked terrific in an oversized checked blazer and black trousers.

She added a dainty silk camisole in lemon yellow, which was trimmed in lace, and black brogues on her feet.

Her quirky style was finished off with a black hat as she smiled for the cameras.

Ever the joker, Scout superimposed Don’t Worry, Darling star Harry into the photo and wrote, “Just a nice casual evening supporting my best friend Harry Styles, here we are pictured on the red carpet together. #mypoliceman.”

Scout Willis’ workout routine

Scout may be a busy model, actress, and musician, but she still has time to look after herself.

The star is a known lover of pilates, which helps to keep her figure toned, and she has also been spotted at the gym.

Additionally, Scout makes the most of the perks of living in sunny Los Angeles by taking long runs on the beach in Malibu.

And along with her sisters Rumer and Tallulah, she has also tried a workout involving an aerial hoop.

In pictures taken a few years ago, the trio looked to have laughed their way through the whole session as they fooled around on the equipment together!