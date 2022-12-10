Scout Willis showed off some skin in a bikini top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Scout Willis took some time out to relax before a late-night show.

The daughter of Hollywood icons Demi Moore and Bruce Willis put her stamp on the music scene with a self-titled debut album earlier this year.

The 31-year-old actress and musician shared a candid snap with fans on social media as she killed time while waiting to perform at a show.

She lay on a bed wearing a triangle bikini top to show off her slender figure to fans.

Scout wore slouchy blue pants and white sports socks alongside the barely-there blue bikini top that showcased her sculpted upper body.

With only the bottom half of her face in the shot, the main focus was clearly on her enviable figure.

Pic credit: @scoutlaruewillis/Instagram

Scout had most likely been practicing her set as her guitar lay beside her next to an open case.

She shared the snap with her 309k followers via Instagram Story with accompanying text that read, “When your set doesn’t start til 1am.”

The beauty also tagged the Saks Potts brand on her photo as she wore a pair of their Bini Cargo Pants in Pigeon Blue. The pants cost $254 and are available from the brand’s website.

Scout Willis promotes self-titled album release in sparkling outfit

Scout released her 11-track self-titled debut album in June 2022 and teased fans regularly about the upcoming release.

The stunning singer shared her excitement for the album launch using an image from the music video from her track Shouldn’t I Be.

Pictured before a yellow and blue triangle checkerboard background, she wore a stunning nude bodysuit patterned with white lines and gold glitter.

The outfit featured white ostrich feathers that added a touch of extra glamour to the look, which she complemented with tight bouncy curls and shimmering makeup.

She raved about the album release in the caption, writing, “Feeling so deeply grateful and so loved! Thank you all for the most incredible release weekend!!!! The reciprocity of this energy just buoys my spirit in a way that I cant even put words to yet!”

She continued, “You have all made it such a privilege to share my most vulnerable self!!!! Yeehaw baby!!!!

I cant wait to share the entire album with you! LET’S GOOOOOOOOO!”

Scout Willis celebrates Yves Saint Laurent at YSL event

Singer-songwriter Scout recently made an appearance at a Yves Saint Laurent-sponsored event that was celebrating the re-edition of Madonna’s book, S.E.X.

The brunette beauty was filmed posing in front of a wind machine that caused her black miniskirt to fly up, flashing her white briefs underneath.

The star took the wardrobe malfunction in her stride, continuing to pose without reaction, twirling to show off the back of her outfit.

She wore a pleated black miniskirt and accompanying black corset that she paired with a gray purse and a contrasting lime heel.

The corset showcased her sculpted arms and shoulders, while her endless legs were shown off by the miniskirt and windy conditions.

The art exhibit was curated by Anthony Vaccarello and Scout visited while it was open during Art Basel in Miami last weekend.