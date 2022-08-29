Scout Willis poses in skimpy bikini with a gorgeous view

Scout Willis got her sun on as she enjoyed some time by the water while wearing a skimpy bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Scout Willis, 31, got her sun soaking session in as she appeared to enjoy a little vacation.

The middle daughter of actors Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, who also share Rumer and Tallulah from their eleven-year marriage, looked to be having a good time away from the hustle and bustle of daily life as she basked in the bright sunshine.

The actress, who appeared in films alongside her mom and dad when she was younger, seemed relaxed as she smiled at the camera, rocking a skimpy black bikini with thin hip straps and a low-cut top.

Scout kept a wide-brimmed sunhat propped on her head for protection from the rays and tucked her knees underneath her for a sit, her back arched up while her hands rested on her legs.

With no caption or description to relay her exact location, fans could guess that the young starlet might be somewhere overseas as an unusual rock outcropping jutted up from the ocean water behind her.

Part of a boat could be seen in the foreground, and an extended deck kept Scout dry and warm for her sunbathing.

Pic credit: @scoutlaruewillis/Instagram

While Scout remained at least mostly covered up in her recent Instagram share, the actress has proven in the past that she isn’t afraid to show more skin.

Scout Willis goes nude to celebrate her birthday

In mid-July, Scout rang in another trip around the sun with a little clothing-removal celebration, posing with her back to the camera in nothing but her birthday suit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Scout was leaning against the sides of a small tub that overlooked a beautiful desert scene before her, with some flower petals floating around her naked body.

She displayed strong arms and a toned middle for the snap, which she enthusiastically captioned, “This is going to be the best year of my life.”

The post was more risque in nature, but Scout also knows how to get the attention of fans everywhere while remaining fully clothed, as she proved in June when she was seen sporting a new hairstyle.

Scout Willis rocks a miniskirt while displaying a new hairstyle

Back in June, Scout thrilled the internet after being snapped by eager paparazzi when she revealed a fun new hair ‘do.

Captured while making a shopping trip, Scout looked glam and gorgeous while wearing a tight black t-shirt paired with a flirty black miniskirt.

Keeping her face with a minimal makeup look or sans adornment of any kind, Scout rocked freshly-dyed, blonde streaks that framed her features and flowed behind her in the summer breeze.

Although Scout’s acting credits remain short and ended years ago, fans of the star will surely continue to look forward to her Instagram posts as she maintains a regular presence on social media.