Scout Willis nude for birthday dip 

Scout LaRue Willis celebrates her birthday in her birthday suit with a nude swim. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Being the child of two successful Hollywood actors, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis has to be a lot of pressure, but Scout LaRue Willis is doing it with grace as the singer celebrated her birthday in her birthday suit.

Scout Willis turned 31 on Wednesday, and she confidently asserted that the upcoming year would be the best yet.

The naked celebrity child showed off pink tan lines on her behind, revealing she perhaps got too much sun.

Scout lifted herself over the pool edge, showing off her cheeks and back muscles as she took a naked swim.

She overlooked a gorgeous valley with lush greenery, blue skies, rocks, and succulents.

She shared the photo with her 304k followers and received birthday wishes and compliments on the post.

The optimistic caption read, “This is going to be the best year of my life.”

Perhaps Scout’s words were prophetic because her new single and self-titled album came out this year after spending years learning music and how to play the guitar.

Scout LaRue Willis released a new single called Woman At Best

Scout Willis is a Brown University educated singer in her own right who is not content to live in the shadow of her superstar parents. She released a new single from her self-titled debut album and shared a video to go with it.

The song is called Woman At Best and features Scout’s poetic lyrics and sultry voice.

Scout said of her new song, “This song is an ode to feminine creativity, sexuality and freedom, to the idea that I can be all of it without hiding or withholding any piece of myself. I wrote this song with a near prescient clarity, precisely describing the arc of a relationship I wouldn’t enter till months after it was written.”

She continued, “Somewhere between fear and misperception I had this idea that I shouldn’t and couldn’t pursue music full time. Later though, I realized this was just a very clever way to hide from the deep, unconscious fear I had around sharing myself and my art with the world.”

Scout LaRue Willis is the child of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis had three children together. Their daughters are Rumer Willis, who was born in 1988. Scout LaRue Willis was born in 1991, and Tallulah Belle Willis was born in 1994.

While Scout has taken to music, the eldest child, Rumer, tried her hand at acting, starring in Hostage and The House Bunny. She also appeared on Dancing With The Stars in Season 20 with partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy, where she won the season.

The youngest daughter, Tallulah Belle, struggled with body issues and substance abuse problems. She has been open with her struggles, the latest of which was with her skin.