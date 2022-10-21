Scout looked amazing in her comfortable outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Scout Willis looked amazing this week when she showed off her casual style.

The 31-year-old actress looked comfortable in the light gray outfit, which is from fashion brand, Bleusalt.

Rocking The Drawstring Pant and The Big Rock Boyfriend Blazer from the collection, Scout paired her look over a light blue bikini.

With her locks blowing in the wind as she posed on a boat, Scout’s bleach-blonde highlights stood out in her dark hair.

“Mentally… I’m wearing @bleausalt,” she told her 309k Instagram followers.

The sustainable fashion brand was established in 2017 in Malibu by Lyndie Benson, the ex-wife of musician Kenny G.

Scout relaxed in the outfit on a boat. Pic caption: @scoutlaruewillis/Instagram

Scout Willis is ready for ‘spooky season’

Scout showed that she was Halloween-ready this week in a scary shot also shared to social media.

The star — who is the middle daughter of Hollywood actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore — looked devilish in red contact lenses and winged red liner that went all the way around her eyes.

Painting her face pale, Scout added long gloves to the picture, which had long, fake orange nails attached to the ends.

“SPOOKY SEASON IS UPON US,” she captioned the image, adding drops of blood emojis.

Scout Willis celebrates her music

Scout also celebrated the first anniversary of her song Love Without Possession this week.

The budding musician — who is sister to siblings Rumer and Tallulah — shared a sweet video clip of the track, where she showcased her stunning voice alongside a slideshow of pictures.

“Today on the first birthday of this precious child of my brain and heart, I feel I have two debts of gratitude (among so so many) to acknowledge,” she wrote as the caption. “To that tender version of me who’s hard work and dedication gifted me the phenomenal life I have now, and to all of you, who have listened, found yourselves in this story and have so generously shared your reflections with me about what this song means to you.”

In the behind-the-scenes photos, Scout looked incredible with dark hair that reached passed her waist. She wore a strapless white gown which was painted with green reeds, as she posed with swans on the set of the ethereal music video.

Scout added, “Your participation and love has changed my life in the most subtle and profound ways. Thank you so so much for receiving me with so much love! What has shifted or changed for you in the past year?”