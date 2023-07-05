Scout Willis is a balancing act in skimpy bikini

It’s summer and we just celebrated the Fourth of July, so you know what that means: it’s time for everyone to get their bikinis and bodies out in the sun.

Scout LaRue Willis spent her Fourth of July doing just that and looked incredible while doing so.

The 31-year-old daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis shared a snapshot to her Instagram Stories where she was enjoying some time in nature while sporting her best swimwear.

There were tree-filled hills behind her as she posed on top of a fallen tree in a shallow pool of water.

She kept a hat on her head for protection and wore her best swimsuit from Mare Perpetua, a brand that makes swimsuits from “regenerated” materials.

For her bikini of choice, she appeared to be wearing the Dusk Top in agave ($118) and the matching Dusk Bottoms in agave ($78).

Scout Willis balances on a log. Pic credit: @scoutlaruewillis/Instagram

June 24 marked a full year since Scout released her self-titled folk album, and it’s a big occasion to celebrate.

She took to Instagram to mark the occasion, leaving a heartfelt caption for her followers and fans.

“I feel so grateful for the loving reception you’ve given this first collection of music that I made, and so grateful that you’ve taken the time to let me know how much it means to you throughout this year,” she wrote in the caption.

“Today’s anniversary feels so sweet. I’ve been so inspired lately and I feel so deliciously excited for the next batch of songs that are percolating in my womb and heart and p***y getting ready to come through me into the world! it’s a true honor of my life to be able to create art and share it. There’s so much more to come soon,” she concluded.

That’s right, for those looking for more of her unique voice and classic folk sound, it sounds like Scout has more coming in the future!

We’re not sure if she’ll ever beat the emotions that came with Love Without Possession or Canyon, but we know that she’ll still stir something up in us — whether it’s pure emotions, sexual urges, or something else.

We know she wants to inspire all of the above and will work to make her dream come true!

Scout Willis partners with Le Boudoir for ‘knitwear and lingerie’

Days before she celebrated her album’s anniversary, Scout announced that she was partnering up with Le Boudoir in Los Angeles for a lingerie and knitwear debut.

She shared some of the looks on her Instagram page when she promoted the event, which has since passed.

Le Boudoir is a small boutique focused on promoting all women and their designs, along with some rare vintage finds.

Their About section reads, “Le Boudoir is a boutique lingerie shop nestled in the heart of Echo Park, Los Angeles. Founded in 2022 by Clemence Pariente, Le Boudoir is a place celebrating all womxn, from the lingerie amateur to the rare & emerging female designers.”

They also believe in sustainability and offer a variety of curated pieces to fit all shapes and body sizes.