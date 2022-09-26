Scout Willis in thong bikini enjoys ‘time with friends’

Scout Willis rocked a thong bikini while enjoying downtime with a group of friends. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Scout Willis looked to be enjoying the final flings of the warm season as she got some downtime with her friends.

The 31-year-old daughter of Hollywood greats Demi Moore and Bruce Willis got her vitamin D time in as she lounged poolside while clad in a stringy thong bikini.

Seen only from behind, Scout wore an oversized, pink-and-white striped hat on her head, her long brunette locks left free and down around her shoulders and dangling across her back.

Hints of her brown-toned bikini could be seen on her top and lower half, with the bottoms angling inward from the waist and tied off at the hips with tiny bows.

Though shown with a whole gaggle of people, only one person was tagged in the post, Scout’s pal Kaylee Ricciardi, a real estate agent.

Posted on another friend’s Instagram page, the pic of the crew was captioned, “shana tova ! happy new year 💞 never passing up a time to reset and spend time with friends I love. perfect day.”

Though not shared on her personal page, Scout has been staying active on her social media site as she works to keep fans in the know on the happenings behind the scenes and in front of the cameras.

Scout Willis goes nude for memories

One week ago, in her last official Instagram post, Scout sent internet temperatures soaring when she shared a slew of stunning snaps with her fans of a time she posed nude for a photo session and music video.

Looking ravishing as she sat on a cloth-covered seat, Scout gave fans a view of her fit physique as she covered up her chest with her butt-length hair and left the rest of her body uncovered.

Sharing just one stunning snap on her Instagram page and taking time to post the rest on her stories section, Scout gave music video shoots a whole new meaning as she left jaws dropping to the floor with her sensual vibe.

While the share may have been a bit on the uncommon side for the middle Willis daughter, Scout is not immune to giving confident glimpses of herself sans attire.

Scout Willis goes nude for birthday fun

In July, Scout excited her followers again as she rang in her thirty-first trip around the sun in nothing but her birthday suit.

Seen from behind, Scout leaned over the side of a small outdoor tub that overlooked a green valley with rocky outcrops jutting up around the sides of the bath.

Going for a cheeky snap, Scout propped her hands against the tub rim to give her body a little boost up so that the top of her behind showed.

Scout’s first musical album, titled simply with her name Scout LaRue Willis, was released this summer.