Scout Willis in thigh-skimming miniskirt and tight T-shirt for new hair showoff

Scout Willis is turning heads after she was spotted in Los Angeles on Monday with new hair. She was spotted out and about while wearing a tight black t-shirt and a tiny black skirt that showed off her long legs.

The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore updated her long locks with some key highlights that frame her face perfectly.

Scout has been spotted quite a bit lately as she makes her way around LA in the weeks following her dad’s aphasia diagnosis.

Soon, Scout will be putting out a new music album, and based on the first track released, it’s going to be something special.

While out and about in Los Angeles on Monday, Scout Willis was spotted sporting a brand new hairdo with popular “money piece” highlights. The daughter of Hollywood royalty usually sports long, brown tresses and she still does. However, Scout had the front of her hair highlighted blonde to brighten up her look.

Bruce and Demi’s daughter turned heads with her new hair while wearing a tight black t-shirt with a very short, tennis-style skirt that grazed the top of her thighs. Scout’s legs were bare and she wore white socks with black oxford shoes to complete the look.

It looks as though Scout was taking a long walk considering she carried a water bottle, jacket, and purse for her outing.

The 30-year-old Willis kid usually keeps a low profile, opting not to draw attention to herself while she’s out in public.

Scout Willis is a woman of many talents

Scout Willis is the second oldest of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ daughters, Rumer is the oldest at 33 and Tallulah is 28 years old. Scout is billed as an actor, though she hasn’t made a movie since Bandits in 2001.

Recently, it seems that Scout Willis has moved on to making music. She even shared a new music video back in May that had the brunette beauty writhing around in various poses while showing off smoky, soulful vocals.

Willis has earned quite a bit of praise for her smoky vocals that are reminiscent of Fiona Apple and Joni Mitchell. She’s incredibly talented as a singer-songwriter and has a few music videos up now on YouTube that show off her impressive, smooth style.

Scout’s latest song, Woman at Best, is said to serve as the lead track on her upcoming album, which is due out on June 24.