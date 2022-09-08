Scout Willis in animal print bikini enjoys beach day

Scout Willis is sizzling in a blue and white bikini as she lounges on vacation. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Scout Willis is sending temperatures soaring as she enjoys a hot vacation with her boyfriend.

The folk singer shared a few posts with her Instagram followers via her Instagram Stories this week, showing off a great time out.

Taking to her Stories on Wednesday, she shared a short video clip of herself as she lounges in a lounge chair, likely at the beach based on the sound of birds and waves behind her.

The stunner is wearing a black baseball cap, branded with The X Files, as she flashes a grin up at the camera.

The video clip shows her in a tiny blue and white animal-print bikini as she lies out in the sun.

An array of small tattoos are seen scattered over her arms, including a star and a heart with an arrow through it.

This isn’t her only shared vacation look, as she previously shared a snap of herself and her boyfriend in the reflection of an elevator door.

Scout Willis stuns in unbuttoned top for vacation vibes

On Tuesday, Scout shared a quick snap to her Stories that featured her and her boyfriend, Jake Miller, as they rode in an elevator.

The elevator must have been pristine, as she caught their reflection in the door and shared the crystal clear image with her followers.

In the shot, she’s wearing tiny shorts and a mostly unbuttoned shirt, only keeping it closed with one button in the middle. Her boyfriend stands next to her in black striped shorts and a red and white tie-dyed shirt.

The two posed and looked like a quirky yet somewhat fashionable couple; a trait that Scout seems to have embraced more as this year has gone on.

Scout Willis opens up on embracing herself through music

Scout released her self-titled debut album toward the end of June and opened up to Nylon about the experience she’s had since she began making music.

She revealed that she used to try to stay reserved and to herself, avoiding making people “uncomfortable” at all costs.

However, making music has helped her embrace the other side of her that could possibly ruffle some people’s feathers.

Mostly, she wanted the work on her album to be for herself and for other women, and didn’t really want to cater to “the male gaze,” and expressed this through her Woman At Best music video.

“I wanted to be really angry and sexual, but not for the male gaze,” she revealed. “It’s a woman alone in her house, expressing, and being joyful, furious, delighted, and just everything at once. … And I had a feeling it was going to be confronting for people, but not to the magnitude that it was.”