Scout Willis goes unbuttoned in tiny shorts for elevator selfie

Scout Willis is enjoying the end of summer with a beachy vacation with her boyfriend, Jake Miller.

The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore is sharing some stunning looks with her Instagram followers as she’s out and about.

Having moved on from acting, Scout is mostly focused on her music career and magazine covers lately.

Though her latest passion is her music, Scout has dipped her toes into modeling, and even her selfies prove that she could easily walk the runways if she desired.

On Tuesday, her 310 thousand Instagram followers got to see some casual fashion from Scout when she shared an elevator selfie on her Instagram Stories.

She caught a candid snap of her and her boyfriend’s reflection as they stood in the elevator, looking like two quirky fashion icons.

Scout Willis sports unbuttoned top and tiny shorts on vacation

Scout posed in the elevator with one arm out, keeping her face down and focused on her phone as she snapped the picture.

She wore a sage green button-down shirt with only one button actually buttoned on the wrinkled garment. The purse on her arm matched the shirt and helped tie the look together.

She also wore a pair of tiny, loose shorts, showing off her toned legs before finishing the look with some strappy sandals.

Next to her, boyfriend Jake Miller posed in black Converse-style shoes with long decorative socks. He wore striped black shorts and a red, pink, and white tie-dye shirt with a skull on it. He finished his look with pink-framed sunglasses.

It seems that Scout is living her best life following her musical debut.

Scout Willis opens up on her debut album and Patsy Cline

Scout released her self-titled album in June this year. The album is a bit of a folk album that focuses on her own growth and self-reflection as she’s grown and become a woman.

Speaking to Uproxx, she noted that she would describe her music as being “enchanting, delicious, honest, and loving.”

She also revealed that she mostly just wants people to connect to her music and for her music to be “remembered as a moment in time, yet also connected to as something timeless and true.”

For her inspiration, Scout looked to Patsy Cline as her top musical influence.

“She puts so much of herself into each and every song, the depth she shares is so generous,” Scout said of Patsy Cline. “It’s incredible how authentic she is in every song, even if she didn’t write it!”