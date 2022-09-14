Scout Willis goes nude for ‘fantasy’ memories

Scout Willis went nude for some photo shoot memories. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Scout Willis appeared to be feeling reflective as she shared some stunning memory snaps to her Instagram page.

Going back to the time she posed completely nude for her Love Without Possession music video, Scout stunned while offering up some major vibes for her fans.

Posting on both her main social media page and her Stories section, Scout reminisced about her time filming the video one year ago while sharing a slew of gorgeous shots from the experience.

Kicking things off with her Instagram post, Scout excitedly told her followers that she had been able to fulfill a longtime “fantasy” during the filming.

“ONE YEAR AGO TODAY I GOT TO LIVE OUT MY LADY GODIVA FANTASY WHILE FILMING THE ‘LOVE WITHOUT POSSESSION’ MUSIC VIDEO!!!” she enthusiastically captioned her nude shot.

Scout could be seen sitting with her side to the camera, her enviably-long, dark hair hanging loose and down around her shoulders and cascading to her waistline.

Scout Willis stuns while posing nude

In a series of IG stories, Scout gave her fans some more views of her time shooting, showing another glimpse of her primary photo with a cake sticker splashed in the corner and the words “Happy 1st Anniversary” written across the top.

A second story showed the 31-year-old offspring of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis looking like a model from a Leonardo DaVinci painting, her hair flowing down around her body to cover up her chest and lower half and a serene look on her face as she combed through her locks.

Pic credit: @scoutlaruewillis/Instagram

A painting of grasses and flowers decorated the wall behind her, and a light green cloth lay on the seat upon which Scout rested.

Her third and final story post gave a little more behind-the-scenes look at the filming process, with Scout seen in a shutter frame as she glanced over her shoulder and revealed more of her naked backside.

Pic credit: @scoutlaruewillis/Instagram

While Scout seems to be lavishing in harkening back to the past, fans might remember that the young star has not often been shy about giving a view of her nude physique.

Scout Willis goes nude for birthday celebration

In July, Scout rang in her birthday in style, taking her clothes off for some hot tub fun.

Scout gave a view of her backside for the snap, letting the top of her bum show just above the water’s surface as she leaned over the side of the tub to overlook the stunning scenery in front of her.

Pic credit: @scoutlaruewillis/Instagram

While the actress and singer appears to be leaning more towards her musical career these days than acting, Scout boasts a handful of film credits, having starred opposite her parents in a variety of movies like Bandits and The Scarlet Letter.

Her self-titled debut album was released over the summer.