Scout Willis rocked a thong to show her fans just how she keeps her figure looking toned. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Scout Willis filled in the masses on just how she maintains her smooth skin.

The 31-year-old daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis has been known to show off her figure in little-to-no attire in the past, having gone completely nude this summer for a throwback memory.

The starlet keeps proving that she holds a firm grip on her fans with her scantily-clad shares, and her recent video is no exception.

In her current online post, Scout gave her followers a bit of visual insight into how she keeps her body looking toned and smooth.

Seen in a blue-hued room, Scout lay face-down on a table while a skincare professional used a rolling device over her exposed rear.

“I’m guinea pig, I’ll try it all,” she captioned the clip while adding, “I trust [Sculptured L.A.] with my life.”

Scout Willis tones her booty in a thong

In the seconds-long clip, the brunette mini-me to her famous mom touted cryoskin therapy, leaning up against her arms to capture a sneak at her session with her phone.

Scout’s lengthy locks were left sleek and down to hang across her upper back and graze her cheek.

Gazing coyly into the lens, the former actress, who starred in a host of flicks alongside her parents in her younger years, looked bemused as she finished off her video with a side smile.

Showing off her backside in a thong, Scout let fans see how fit her figure already is while letting the salon pro run the large tool over her.

While the star looked to be enjoying her beauty upkeep, Scout isn’t solely devoted to her physique, with the celebrity having dabbled in the world of fashion on the side.

Scout Willis starts up fashion label Scout’s General

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, given to the magazine when she was just 24, Scout shared the motivation behind starting her own clothing label.

Telling the publication that she wanted to create accessible looks that people could grab and toss on while running late, Scout shared that her goal was to allow women to still feel sexy even when rushing to leave.

The young trendsetter explained her reasoning for the types of materials she picks out for her pieces, largely focusing on adding Italian silks, alpaca wool, and vintage prints into her designs.

“It’s all about the way it feels on your body,” she said, adding that she aims to make her clothing as affordable as possible.

“People should be able to look sleek without having to spend a ton of money…For the person I want to sell to, $300 for a dress is still a lot of money, so I want people to be able to buy the clothes and think, I’m investing in this because I’m going to wear it all the time.”