Scout LaRue Willis and their mother, Demi Moore, were one of the many celebrities that attended the Fashion Trust US Awards in Los Angeles this week.

No stranger to a glam moment, the pair had all eyes on them on the red carpet, and we can totally see why.

Taking to Instagram to document the occasion, Scout also explained in her caption why the evening was a special one for her.

“I got to share the thing I love so much to a room full of visionaries and artists, and I got to do it serving you studio 54 Barbie dream fantasy!!!” she wrote.

“I woke up with my heart feeling very full today. That performance reaffirmed everything about why I make art and share it,” Scout continued while also referring to Demi as “the hottest date.”

In just two days, Scout’s post racked up more than 8,500 likes and over 190 comments, proving to be very popular with her 350,000 followers.

Scout LaRue Willis and Demi Moore shined bright in colorful attire

In an IG share consisting of four images, Scout showed off a bunch of pics that were taken on the red carpet.

Donning a bright pink gown, Scout’s dress was sleeveless and was cut out around the midriff area. The item of clothing fell to the floor and featured a thigh-high slit that showed off her glittery knee-high boots.

Scout styled her long brunette locks down with a middle part and held onto a jeweled pink clutch purse.

She kept her nails short for the evening and accessorized with a couple of rings.

Her mother, Demi, on the other hand, opted for a green dress that fell above the knee. She wrapped herself up in a fluffy long black coat and completed her look with heels of the same color.

The Charlie’s Angels actor also held onto a bag that matched her dress and wore her long dark hair down with a middle part.

For accessories, Demi made a statement in dangling earrings that featured jeweled tassels and rocked a red lip.

While enjoying Demi’s company, Scout posed alongside her mother and made sure to get some solo shots of herself.

In the tags, she credited the designers Harith Hashim and Magda Butrym for helping her achieve this glam ensemble.

Scout LaRue Willis likes to keep fit

Like her mother, Scout is in incredible shape and is clearly a statuesque beauty.

As previously reported by The Daily Mail, Scout was photographed by the paparazzi last year on the 4th of July weekend in Los Angeles.

Looking amazing in a white crop top, brown shorts, and sandals, she had just attended a yoga class and was seen carrying her Yoga mat in her right hand.

It seems keeping fit is a priority for Scout as just weeks later, The Daily Mail reported an Instagram Story post that saw her posing in a group shot with friends after taking part in rock climbing.