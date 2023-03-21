Scout LaRue Willis stepped out to get herself a smoothie this week after celebrating her dad, Bruce Willis’, birthday with family the day before.

The musician wore a pale blue button-down shirt which she left open, revealing a toned stomach and a glimpse of a crochet crop top underneath.

She wore light-colored tailored pants with a front pleat and a pair of driving shoes.

The 31-year-old protected herself from the morning chill by wrapping a large shawl around her neck and shoulders as she carried a pink reusable coffee cup in one hand and a large green smoothie in the other.

Scout looked relaxed, wearing no makeup and letting her long brown hair flow loosely.

The Willis family had celebrated Bruce’s 68th birthday the previous day with a party at home, including Bruce’s ex-wife Demi Moore and their other kids, Tallulah and Rumer.

After celebrating Bruce Willis’ birthday, Scout LaRue Willis made a smoothie run. Pic credit: SL, Terma/BACKGRID

Scout LaRue Willis shares an emotional post for Bruce Willis’ birthday

The Willis family all shared an outpouring of love for Bruce on his birthday.

Scout revealed in February that Bruce’s initial diagnosis of aphasia in the spring of last year has now progressed into frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).

This made celebrating her dad’s birthday all the more important this year, and Scout shared a heartwarming video of the family singing Happy Birthday to Bruce as they presented him with a pie that held two candles which Bruce swiftly blew out.

Scout wrote in the caption, “Also though, today has been PROFOUNDLY JOYFULLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL !!!!!! HAPPY BW’S BIRTHDAY TO ALL WHO CELEBRATE !!!!”

The same day, she also shared a sweet photo of a young Bruce carrying her on his shoulders as she slept as a little girl.

She opened up about the difficulties of the day and the conflicting emotions she felt, “Today is not necessarily an easy day, because it’s a day full of so deep love, and our grief really does show us the depth of our loving for someone. So I’m trying to be with both today.”

Scout LaRue Willis promotes FA clothing

Scout doesn’t often promote clothing brands, so when she does, her followers can be assured it is a brand she truly supports.

The most recent brand to get Scout’s approval is FA clothing, which stands for F**king Awesome.

This week, Scout tagged the brand six times in a carousel which showed her striking various poses while wearing a fluffy cream cardigan, buttoned once to show off her stomach.

She also tagged them in an image of a silver metallic puffer jacket.

She wrote in the caption, “It’s been a F**king Awesome day so far.”

The Hairy Water Cardigan is available to buy now on faworldentertainment.com now for $185.