Scout LaRue Willis was in a playful mood Thursday night. The 31-year-old decided to play a throwback game of I Spy using fun candid photos.

The daughter of Bruce Willis wrote to her fans, “I spy: cow hat (easy), weasel (x5), gorgeous hair, someone in the throws of an existential crisis (how many there are you have to tell me)…”

She then shared a photo dump of her pets, funny memes, and herself in gorgeous outfits.

One of the standout photos included her taking a mirror selfie in her closet wearing a mismatched outfit. She had on a loose floral pink dress that featured a cold shoulder, a drop waistline, and an asymmetrical hem.

She paired It with green and yellow platform sandals to add to her 5’7″ frame.

Sign up for our newsletter!

To accessorize the outfit, she kept it simple wearing a fleece cow hat with adorable ears attached to it, as well as white socks to complement her shoes.

The Love Without Possession singer quickly spoiled the game for her followers writing, “…the Answer btw is 1 and a half.”

Scout LaRue Willis teams up with her sister to give her Free People favorites

Sisters Scout LaRue and Rumer Willis decided to come together to give their followers some shopping advice. The sister duo, who are known for their earthy bohemian style, decided to work with the brand Free People to share their must-haves.

Free People describe itself as a bohemian fashion company that prides itself on showcasing different collections with various products to suit any women’s needs. The clothing store is perfect for those who are looking to travel, go to festivals, and even dip into vintage clothing.

The two released their first gift guide last year for the holidays, and with the great response decided to team up with the store again. The two will be launching their latest guide on February 16, where they will be discussing products as well as maternity styling.

Scout LaRue Willis sparkles in Stella McCartney

Scout has been having a major fashion moment lately. The folk singer stunned at the latest Stella McCartney x Adidas event, where she shined amongst her peers.

She wore a gold minidress that featured thin straps and a scoop neck. Over it was a matching cape that stopped at the hem of her dress.

She accessorized the look with a matching choker and white fishnet stockings.

Scout shared a video on Instagram where she showcased all the model’s colorful looks in the latest collections. Everyone looked stunning and it seemed to be the event of the season.