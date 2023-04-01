Scout LaRue Willis might be the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t carved out a career of her own.

In 2022, the 31-year-old proved that music was her calling when she released her debut self-titled album.

While choosing a path in the spotlight, Scout has frequently been photographed in stylish ensembles worth talking about.

For her latest Instagram upload, she opted for a fierce number that didn’t go unnoticed.

“Photos as a love letter to the teen in me,” Scout wrote in her caption.

“Photos from less than 24 hours in Texas with @myleshendrik,” she continued.

As of this writing, her post had racked up more than 6,300 likes and over 240 comments, proving to be very popular with her 357,000 followers.

Scout LaRue Willis stuns in a little black dress

In an IG share consisting of four pics, Scout wowed in a short black dress that appeared to be made out of silky material.

The item of clothing featured thin straps and fell above the knee area.

Scout teamed her look with orange strap-on heels and kept the accessories to a bare minimum, opting to wear rings for jewelry.

She styled her long straight brunette hair down with a middle part and kept her nails short for the occasion.

In all of the snaps, Scout was photographed outdoors in the dark. In the first slide, she crouched down and posed side-on while gazing over her shoulder.

Scout rested her hair behind her shoulders and her left arm on her knee.

In the next frame, she smiles directly at the camera lens while covering her mouth with her left hand. Scout looked radiant, appearing to be the spitting image of her mom.

For the third pic, she was captured in motion, tossing her hair in front of her face.

Within the tags, Scout credited designer BY FAR and photographer Myles Hendrik.

Scout LaRue Willis teamed up with her mom for an Andie campaign

In July 2021, Scout and her mother, Charlie’s Angels actor Demi Moore, worked together on a campaign for the clothing brand Andie, specializing in swimwear. They promoted the campaign, which featured a collaboration between Demi and Andie.

As seen in the snapshot below, Demi wowed in a pink all-in-one swimsuit, and Scout stunned in a black number while they sat outdoors on a wooden deck chair.

The pair flashed a radiant smile and looked happy to be in each other’s company.

“Really exciting to finally share these amazing shots from our campaign with @andieswim shot by the incomparable, tender Bada** @cassblackbird,” Scout wrote in her caption.

“She captured the moments in between, the true intimacy of our family!” she continued.

Customers can shop various swimwear on Demi’s section of the Andie Swim website. Among the featured items are The Tropez One Piece, The Marseilles One Piece, and the Monaco and Cannes selections.

“Creating this collection was an exploration of pure joy – I hope women everywhere love it as much as I do,” Demi said of the items.