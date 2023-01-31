Scout LaRue Willis has certainly mastered the art of combing both comfort and style into one incredible look.

In her latest share, the 31-year-old beauty demonstrated just that.

The daughter of the infamous Hollywood couple Demi Moore and Bruce Willis has been serving some incredible looks lately, and her latest Instagram share was certainly no exception.

Scout took to her Instagram Story with jaw-dropping content this time as she looked incredibly cozy in her lounge fit.

The talented musician stood in her lofty, modern-styled space while she stared at the camera for the shot.

Scout was photographed from the knees up while she held onto her bralette.

Scout LaRue Willis goes for comfort in her stylish two-piece set

In the epic shot, Scout sported a matching two-piece set made by Bleu Salt, who she tagged at the bottom of the Story.



Bleu Salt is a newer, Malibu-based clothing company that sells a variety of elevated and luxurious basics.

All of the company’s products are also created in the United States and are sustainably made, hence why Scout likes the company so much.

For this particular post, the musician went with a matching orange set that is set to launch on February 6.

The comfy set included a low-cut bralette that offered Scout some extra support and wiggle room.

For the bottoms, the celeb added a pair of mid-rise sweatpants that were designed to have a nice, loose fit.

Overall, Scout looked amazing in her cutesy orange loungewear.

Pic credit: @scoutlaruewillis/Instagram

Scout LaRue Willis and her mother Demi Moore team up with Andie’s clothing

In another Instagram post, Scout shared a bittersweet photograph as she posed with her mother, Demi Moore.

The two beautiful ladies smiled and laughed together as Scout sat in a wooden chair while Demi sat on the chair’s arm.

The brunette beauties modeled for a new campaign with Andie, as they teamed up with the clothing company to help promote their newest swim line.

For this particular shot, Scout wore one of Andie’s black one-pieces, while her mother wore a pink one-piece.

Demi’s masterfully crafted piece featured a gorgeous cut-out design on the back that accentuated her slender yet toned physique.

As always, both women radiated beautiful energy while they thoroughly enjoyed this memorable moment with the clothing company.

Fans certainly enjoyed this mom-and-daughter duo as well as the post received 12,400 likes and over 100 expressive fans in the comment section.



She captioned the post, “Really exciting to finally share these amazing shots from our campaign with @andieswim shot by the incomparable, tender Badass @cassblackbird she captured the moments in between, the true intimacy of our family!”