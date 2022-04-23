Scott Disick’s new girlfriend Rebecca flaunts bikini buns

Rebecca Donaldson close up. Pic credit: @rebeccadonaldson/Instagram

Scott Disick’s latest squeeze has been offering a cheeky view while in a bikini. Rebecca Donaldson is the latest beauty to date, the Talentless founder and ex of Kourtney Kardashian, and her pre-weekend Instagram share afforded quite the view.

Disick, known for being a ladies’ man and previously in a relationship with newly-engaged Sofia Richie, plus model Amelia Hamlin, has snagged himself quite the looker.

Scott Disick’s girlfriend brings the heat in bikini

Influencer Rebecca, this year attending the Coachella music festival in Palm Springs, CA, posted a killer bikini snap while enjoying an outdoor terrace moment.

The British beauty, who boasts 55,000 followers on Instagram, was buns out in the sun, photographed on a luxurious and lounger-filled terrace as she modeled a thong brown bikini that definitely showed off her figure.

Rebecca flaunted her toned and tan legs while gazing downward and wearing her dark locks swept into a bun, with the desert-set photo bringing the heat in more ways than one. She reappeared in a dressed-up matching miniskirt set with a swipe right, with further images showing her having fun at Coachella. The annual festival this year welcomed celebrities including Hailey and Justin Bieber, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, plus Bella Thorne and Olivia Culpo.

Rebecca used only a cactus and plant emoji for her caption.

Scott Disick made his red carpet debut with Rebecca

Little is known about Rebecca, although Disick does seem serious about her. He brought her along to the recent premiere of the Hulu series The Kardashians, where the couple made their first red carpet debut. Scott is also in the news now by virtue of 43-year-old ex Kourtney and her whirlwind romance with (and engagement to) Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker.

A source reporting to Hollywood Life recently claims Scott won’t be invited to Kourtney and Travis’ wedding, stating: “Even if he was invited, he does not know that he would even attend because it would be awkward for everyone involved. That is why everyone wants to come up with a solution so this is no longer the case and it is also why they believe that the only thing that will change this is if Scott falls for a woman as he did with [Sofia Richie].”

A separate source, meanwhile, told the outlet: “Scott understands that he’s not going to be invited to every single family gathering as he has in the past.”