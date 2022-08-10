Scarlett Bordeaux stuns in skimpy lingerie following WWE SmackDown return

WWE star Scarlett Bordeaux recently returned to SmackDown with Karrion Kross. Pic credit: @realscarlettbordeaux/Instagram

Just days after making a surprising return to WWE SmackDown, Scarlett Bordeaux generated more attention with the latest stunning photo she shared for her hundreds of thousands of fans.

The wrestling superstar took to social media to drop off a thirst trap in which she wore revealing lingerie as she knelt on a white bed for a gorgeous image.

Bordeaux kept the statement simple, wearing just a bra and panties in a maroon or crimson red color, along with some black thigh-high stockings.

She rested one hand on a bent knee and looked over her shoulder towards viewers with her blonde locks flowing down her back.

“Timing is everything,” she wrote in a very appropriate caption, as WWE viewers recently saw her and wrestler Karrion Kross return to SmackDown and put undisputed champion Roman Reigns on notice with an hourglass.

The picture, captured by Elite Photos, had gained over 20,000 Likes and 180 comments for Scarlett Bordeaux as of this report.

Fans react to Scarlett’s pic and return to WWE

As many comments arrived on Scarlett Bordeaux’s latest social media share, fans were leaving their feedback on her lingerie look and her resurfacing within WWE following her surprising release months ago.

“So beautiful and one of the nicest people 😍😍🔥🔥,” a fan remarked about Scarlett Bordeaux.

“Glad I get to see this woman on my TV again every week 😍,” another individual commented.

“So glad to see you back on my TV screen!” yet another fan said, regarding Scarlett and Karrion’s return to WWE.

Scarlett Bordeaux returned to WWE SmackDown

Last Friday, WWE SmackDown viewers witnessed a closing segment in which Drew McIntyre came out to confront WWE Champion Roman Reigns, who had been giving a speech in the ring with The Usos.

With McIntyre fixated on the champ, a shocking incident occurred when ominous music and entrance graphics arrived on stage along with Scarlett Bordeaux posing near the entranceway. With the distraction, Karrion Kross showed up to surprise McIntyre, attacking him from behind.

After throwing McIntyre into the ring steps and leaving him injured at the ringside area, Kross stood by as Scarlett Bordeaux set an hourglass in the ring beneath the ropes and turned it over to let the sand start pouring. Kross looked at the champ in the ring, letting him know his time would be up soon.

The SmackDown finale was a pleasant surprise for many WWE fans who hadn’t expected to see Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux return at that moment.

WWE released them in November 2021, several months after Kross moved to the main roster. With the move, he experienced a complete change in his character following a successful run on the NXT program including him winning the championship.

However, the drastic creative changes to Kross once he debuted on Raw drew criticism and eventually led to him being released.

With Vince McMahon’s retirement amid sexual misconduct investigations, Paul “Triple H” Levesque moved to head of creative. He had previously brought Karrion Kross to WWE NXT following conversations they had and likely was the catalyst for bringing him back with a proper creative push alongside Scarlett Bordeaux.

The surprise return seemingly sets the stage for Kross to challenge Drew McIntyre or Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship following Clash at the Champions. There’s also the possibility that Kross could get into that championship match at the September event, and fans will be anxiously watching to see what transpires.

Scarlett Bordeaux will continue to be alongside him as he looks to contend for the major championship months after it seemed their time with WWE had come to an end.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.