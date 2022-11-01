Scarlet Stallone is glam in all-white for her stunning Halloween costume. Pic credit: @scarletstallone/Instagram

Scarlet Stallone completely slayed in her Halloween fit this year, glamming up in all-white as a bride-to-be.

The 20-year-old actress and daughter of Sylvester Stallone certainly turned some heads this Halloween season as she didn’t hold anything back.

Scarlet looked absolutely stunning in her white ensemble while she seemed to enjoy her festive Halloween weekend.

Fans were not only lucky enough to get one festive picture, but instead, they got an array of jaw-dropping content from the blonde beauty.

The actress has stayed highly active on her Instagram, which is where she gifted her 802k followers with fun yet spooky treats.

In the first slide, Scarlet was captured with her hands behind her head as she looked away from the camera while her skin beautifully glistened.

Scarlet Stallone stuns in her tiny white attire

The gorgeous actress wore an incredibly cropped white tank top with the word bride written over it.

The lettering across the front was embellished with silver sequins which shimmered perfectly for the shot.

She styled the cropped tank with a classic lacy white bra visible through the shirt. The top pieces fit perfectly, accentuating her toned torso and tiny waist.

She accessorized with a simple white veil that flowed down her back. Scarlet then paired the white fit with a pearl cuff-like bracelet and an array of gold jewelry. She wore a dainty gold bracelet, a small gold watch, oversized hoop earrings, and an assortment of gold rings.

The actress’s hair was mostly straight with a couple of light waves as she held her hair gently in her hands on the first slide. In the other slides, she let her long hair fall down below her shoulders.

To finish the look, Scarlett wore a touch of mascara, then added some blush and bronzer to her cheeks.

She simply captioned the post with, “left him at the altar 🤍👰🏼‍♀️❀*.”

Scarlet Stallone makes an appearance on the Unwaxed podcast

Scarlet showed her two older sisters some love as she made another guest appearance on their podcast, Unwaxed.

The hosts, Sistine and Sophia Stallone, have had some very well-known guests on the show in the past, like their father, Sylvester Stallone, and even more recently, The Hills star Spencer Pratt.

In another recent episode, they asked their sister Scarlet to join them again, but instead, they pranked her in the first couple minutes of the episode.

Scarlet had no idea that she was being pranked and instead thought she was caught in the middle of a heated argument.

However, the actress giggled and tried to make light of the situation before being told that it was just a prank fight.