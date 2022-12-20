Scarlet Stallone is beautiful in a bright red gown. Pic credit: @scarletstallone/Instagram

Scarlet Stallone, the daughter of actor Sylvester Stallone, struck a pose in a bold red dress on Monday.

The red dress featured a sleeve on only one shoulder and a thigh-high slit that showed off her long legs. The style of the dress showed off her incredible physique and the color complemented her amazing complexion.

Scarlet let her wavy blonde hair loose and it cascaded effortlessly over her shoulders. Her makeup was lovely with a touch of mascara, rosy cheeks, and pink lips.

Sylvester Stallone’s daughter elevated her outfit with shiny gold heels that highlighted her legs even further.

Scarlet’s long nails were freshly manicured and she accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a gold bracelet.

The actress‘ overall look was elegant and beautiful. She posted the photo to Instagram with an emoji of Santa Claus in the caption.

She posed with her back to the camera and looked over her shoulder, with one leg slightly bent. The beautiful photo certainly proved that red is her color.

Scarlet Stallone’s trainer revealed her workout secrets

Scarlet has an incredible figure and her personal trainer, Kevin Mejia, revealed some of her workout secrets.

According to Hollywood Life, Kevin reported that Scarlet takes on many difficult exercises with ease and confidence. Her workout sessions reportedly focus mostly on core training and toning for the entire body.

Kevin said that she loves bands and that she and her sister, “never shy away from weights.”

The 20-year-old actress certainly has her exercise routine figured out, as she is always looking toned and fit.

Scarlet Stallone dressed up in a bride outfit

Scarlet recently posted a stunning series of photos in a Halloween costume as a bride.

The star’s outfit included a tiny white cropped tank top that had the word “BRIDE” printed on it in shiny silver letters, which she placed over a lacy white bra.

The style of the tank top allowed the camera to capture Scarlet’s toned abs as well as her prominent collarbone.

Scarlet accessorized with pearl bracelets, a gold watch, and a white choker necklace. She completed her look with a white veil that she placed over her flowy blonde hair.

Her nails were painted a bright and bold red that provided a lovely pop of color against her white ensemble. Her makeup was perfect with glossy pink lips, lovely contour and highlight, defined brows, and long lashes.

Scarlet included in her caption, “left him at the altar.”