Saweetie surprised her fans with six new singles after years of waiting. Pic credit: @saweetie/Instagram

Saweetie had a trick up her sleeve as the gorgeous rapper announced the surprise release of six singles from her highly-anticipated album, The Single Life.

Although the Tap In rapper has appeared on other musical tracks and released mixtapes, she has yet to release a studio album, and fans have been dying to hear her debut effort.

Last month, Saweetie began sharing content in the studio and at a party courtesy of her sponsor, Jack Daniel’s.

In one of the shares, Saweetie explained that she had been single for the longest time of her life, allowing her to flourish professionally and personally. The Bay Area native said fans would hear her evolution in her new music.

Now fans can see firsthand what Saweetie meant by her claims of musical growth.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The USC alum posted on her Instagram last night with the exciting news that she would drop six singles from her album.

Saweetie stuns with exciting new release

Saweetie rocked a semi-sheer white tank top and a black lacy bra underneath.

She also wore huge diamond square-shaped earrings, living up to her icy reputation.

The artist channeled Old Hollywood glam with her hair cut short with pin curls.

Saweetie also posted a photo featuring her signature acrylic nails as she wrote the six songs fans would hear.

As fans could see in to photo, “Single” was a double-entendre because she has shared that she has been single for quite a while, and each of her songs represented a single. Furthermore, “Single” served as an acronym, with each letter representing a song title.

Saweetie started with a single called Self Care and made her way down the list to a song called Eating Crab.

The rapper has stayed true to herself while teaming up with companies she has expressed adoration for, including fast food chain McDonald’s and, most recently, Jack Daniel’s.

Saweetie’s Jack Daniel’s partnership

Saweetie has been known to have a drink in her hand. Saweetie’s menu has two popular choices: a flute of champagne and a neat pour of whisky. Accordingly, her partnership with the American alcohol brand Jack Daniels was a natural fit.

Jack Daniel’s sponsored a series of videos featuring Saweetie in the studio making music magic. Saweetie also referenced the fact that her fans have patiently waited for her latest arrival.

She promised the music would be worth the wait in the post filled with excitement and gratitude.

The Single Life is available for purchase now.