Saweetie is never afraid to show up and show out with delightful outfits that mix extravagance with trendiness.

The Tap In rapper has rocked many costumes, often dressing in themes and causing headlines.

For Saweetie’s latest look, she sported red-hot energy with a satin dress that had a plunging neckline.

No detail was spared, from her floor-length fur jacket to her unique purse, covered in sparkles.

Saweetie shared her passionate look on Instagram with a three-part carousel posted on Friday.

Fans rewarded Saweetie with likes and comments for her unique ensemble that was sure to make history books.

Saweetie was red-hot with her extravagant ensemble

Saweetie started the carousel strong with a paparazzi image as she navigated the streets looking fierce and fabulous. Her hair had a side part and a silky finish, with straight tresses cascading past her shoulders.

The ex of Quavo had bronzed cheeks, winged eyeliner, and shimmery eyeshadow, completing her makeup with overlined lips. Her earrings were statement pieces with sparkles and a leaf shape.

In the second photo, Saweetie smiled with a raised hand, showing her colorful acrylics with rhinestone decorations. She wore a red satin dress, an extravagant fur jacket, and strappy red stilettos.

Finally, Saweetie arrived at her destination, crossing her legs in a lounge with a glass of wine. She sat on a light-colored couch with greenery, adding a beautiful ambiance to the backdrop.

Saweetie’s caption read, “what’s it givin?”

It was clear from the pictures that Saweetie enjoys extravagance. But the Saweetie glow is surprisingly affordable, as the rapper revealed.

Saweetie shares her favorite beauty products

Saweetie is known for her icy aesthetic and undeniable glow, so when it comes to sharing beauty secrets, her words hold weight. From her glossy lips to her laid edges, Saweetie has a secret ingredient to perfect her look.

The USC alum spoke with Who What Wear, revealing her favorite beauty products and sharing her favorite lip products from a 2020 Morphe collaboration.

She explained, “I love my Icy Lips by Saweetie ($9) collection with Morphe—they make your lips look so succulent and juicy.”

Saweetie revealed another affordable product that has helped keep her signature acrylics in check.

The rapper continued, “If my nails are chipped, I’m using SinfulfulColors’ Press On Claws Manicures ($2) because they are so easy to put on.”

As for Saweetie’s edges, she has just the product to keep flyaways at bay.

She added, “I’m using my baby-hair products—Kiss’s Edge Fixer Glued ($6). I’m putting on some Black Girl Sunscreen ($16) to protect the skin.”

Even Saweetie’s fragrance was affordable, opting for the Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist which retails for $28.

Saweetie continues to be a relatable personality with her taste for finer things combined with balling on a budget.