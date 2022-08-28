Saweetie shows snatched waist in tight shorts

Saweetie’s fitness game remains strong as she poses in spandex for a mirror selfie. Pic credit: @saweetie/Instagram

Rapper Saweetie showed that she never takes a day off from fitness and she has the body to prove it.

The Tap In rapper took a mirror selfie in a gym. The background was all too familiar to fans of the California native.

She held her phone with both hands while she covered her face with the device but showed off her signature lengthy acrylics, this time in chrome blue.

Her phone case was also blue as she admired her reflection and the results of her hard work.

Earlier this week, Saweetie posted clips as she ran up a hill in 90-degree weather. The USC alum comes from a line of athletes, so her fitness skills aren’t much of a surprise.

Today’s theme was gray as she wore gray spandex, a headband, and a crop top. She lifted her gray Nike crop top to reveal a matching gray sports bra. A tiny waist and ab lines were visible on the rapper, who looked proud of her latest sweat session.

The endorphin release was likely therapeutic after online trolls accused her of sleeping with Cardi B’s husband and the cousin of her ex, Quavo.

Saweetie loves McDonald’s, offers Saweetie meal

With a body like Saweetie’s, it’s hard to believe that the USC graduate and athlete loves Mcdonald’s.

But Saweetie’s love for the American fast food chain has a long history from even before her deal with the brand.

Saweetie knows the importance of balance and as she sprints on hills in 90-degree weather, she has earned her Big Mac.

Last year, Mcdonald’s announced the Saweetie Meal. The endorsement with Saweetie followed the wildly successful BTS meal with the K-Pop group.

The meal consisted of a Big Mac, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Sprite, and Saweetie ‘N Sour sauce. The Saweetie Meal also came with custom icy packaging for fans of the rapper.

Saweetie puts icy twist on McDonald’s

Nothing about Saweetie is plain and her Mcdonald’s meal was no exception.

The rapper promoted the brand and revealed the iconic golden arches with sparkles for the Icy rapper.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @saweetie The Saweetie meal came in a bag with diamond graphics with the sauce and packaging following suit. Saweetie posed in a white crop top and denim jeans to promote the line for her 13.1 million followers.



In addition to multiple carats of diamonds on her fingers, wrists, and neck, she wore multi-colored acrylics with rubies, emeralds, and diamonds.

Although the promotion is over, things are just getting started for the business savvy college graduate.