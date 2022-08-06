Saweetie shows six pack abs at gym

Rapper Saweetie is in the gym showing off her impressive six-pack abs. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Saweetie flexed her six-pack abs in a mirror selfie after displaying her athletic abilities.

The Best Friend rapper shared the content on her Instagram Story.

The Tap In rapper and ex of Migos member Quavo demonstrated her fitness prowess as she engaged in a drill on the streets of California.

The short clip featured Saweetie with a baseball cap and her hair in a long braid as she moved her feet quickly and showed off her agility. Behind her were sky-high palm-tree-lined streets and blue skies.

She wrote over the video, “Combine me LOL.”

Then, she shared a selfie in a Chinatown crop top.

Pic credit: @saweetie/Instagram

The rapper wore spandex booty shorts and a Champion hat. Saweetie’s mile-long nails were visible as she grabbed her phone for the mirror selfie; behind her was gym equipment and machinery.

Pic credit: @saweetie/Instagram

Saweetie is the granddaughter of a former NFL player

Saweetie often shares content highlighting her physical ability.

Considering her famous family members, that should come as no surprise that the 29-year-old has skills. She is the cousin of Gabrielle Union and the niece of MC Hammer.

Saweetie’s grandfather is Willie Harper, and he played as a linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers. Willie had a successful career, and his team won Super Bowl XVI.

Saweetie talks to Kevin Hart about her big hair chop

Saweetie sat down with comedian Kevin Hart and discussed her early aspirations to be a hairstylist.

She shared a clip of her exchange with the comedian and described her spiritual evolution.

She wrote in the caption, “Thank you for having me @kevinhart4real ! Had a bomb a** talk with my ♋️ bro 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 tune in on @peacocktv 🧘🏽‍♀️✨👩‍🦲.”

The clip began with Saweetie talking about her childhood dream of becoming a hairstylist. Kevin said that he had to know why Saweetie chopped off her hair.

Saweetie explained, “I feel like its symbolic to where I’m at. Just in my human life.”

Kevin pressed the rapper and asked, “What does that mean?”

Saweetie said, “In quarantine, I had time to do a lot of self-reflection. I learned how to meditate. And through meditation, I’ve had access to my higher self. And that gave me a whole new experience.”

She continued, “And when I did that, I wanted to start fresh. I did my research and I learned that hair holds a lot of energy.”

Saweetie touched her head and continued, “It’s essentially the metamorphosis of Saweetie and Diamonté. Caterpillar into butterfly.”

Saweetie, whose birth name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, is working on her debut studio album.