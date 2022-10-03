Saweetie shows curves in spandex and gold

Rapper Saweetie is serving looks and dripping in diamonds as she comes to reclaim her throne as the Icy Queen. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Icy rapper Saweetie is reclaiming her throne in head-to-toe black spandex as she graces the cover of an up-and-coming magazine.

She appeared on the cover of Voir magazine and shot a remarkable three covers. As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Saweetie represented Good American in a denim vest with matching jeans.

The cover teased more to come, specifically, a soon-to-be-released interview accompanying the spread, where Saweetie discussed her latest music efforts.

The Tap In rapper talked about various other topics, including her highly-anticipated debut studio album, likely called The Single Life.

The ex of Quavo also served looks in black spandex and a ton of jewelry.

Saweetie rocked a black top with a scoop neck and gold and black embellishments on the bodice. She wore matching sheer fingerless gloves with the same decorative designs.

Saweetie stuns for Voir magazine

She wore multi-colored backless pumps with her spandex pants.

She rocked her signature lengthy acrylics, in a stunning purple shade, with bejeweled embellishments. Saweetie also wore a few strands of giant pearls on one cover, a departure from her diamonds seen in another.

The team that helped cake Saweetie’s face and styled her ideally included photographer Irvin Rivera, hairstylist Kira Dior, and makeup artist Tyshala Wright.

A caption for the gorgeous picture read, “The caption read in part, “For this issue 29 Voir took to LA to shoot the Icy Queen. @saweetie 💅🏼 Check out the 3 cover special at the Voir website link in our bio 💅🏼 You can also view our exclusive interview with Saweetie about her new album and The single life project!”

Another cover saw Saweetie lean back and grab her torso, eyes closed, covered in denim and diamonds.

Saweetie is no stranger to appearing on magazine covers. Last May, she graced the cover of Glamour magazine, where she discussed her hair journey after her recent big chop.

Saweetie covers Glamour magazine and talks about hair

Saweetie is a highly-educated USC graduate but also has a spiritual side. She recently chopped off her hair, like Doja Cat, and discussed the energy that people hold in their tresses.

Saweetie told Glamour, “The deeper of an understanding I got of spirituality, self, alignment and purpose, I just wanted to start over with everything. And hair holds energy! I was like, ‘Damn, this hair been with me since, I don’t know, and I’m ready for a fresh start.'”