Rapper Saweetie is braless in a black cutout dress as she drinks champagne and celebrates her new music. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Saweetie‘s debut studio album still hasn’t dropped, but the gorgeous musical artist is celebrating in anticipation of the drop.

Saweetie appeared at an event celebrating her artistry and upcoming album over the weekend.

She got icy for the event in a signature skintight look by designer Christopher Kane that hugged every curve and fit like a glove.

The rapper smiled at the Jack Daniel’s Honey-sponsored event to celebrate her new music. This wasn’t her first Jack Daniel’s-related appearance, however.

A few days ago, Saweetie shared a video, also produced by the beverage company, which showed the Tap In rapper speaking about the recording process and having fun in the studio.

Although Saweetie hasn’t given a release date for her debut album or shared the first single, the uptick in her social media presence suggested it would come soon.

Saweetie in cutout dress celebrates new music

Saweetie’s black dress featured cutouts on her collarbones, shoulder blades, elbows, hips, and thighs. The dress designer, Christopher Kane, shared a video of Saweetie as she made her way through a crowd.

Each cutout featured gold chains, adding to the chic and unique nature of the garment.

There was also a cutout underneath the bodice, showing extra skin.

The Best Friend rapper wore soft glam makeup with dark lips, winged eyeliner, and false lashes.

Saweetie rocked old-fashioned pin curls with her baby hairs laid for a fabulous look. She paired her hairstyle with large hoop earrings and numerous bracelets.

The Bay Area native, known for her expensive taste, double-fisted champagne in a show of extravagance. She also showed off her signature lengthy acrylic nails, adorned with crystals.

Saweetie has remained tight-lipped about her new album, as she builds suspense for her efforts.

Saweetie’s new album behind the scenes

Spiritual songwriter Saweetie showed a glimpse into her creative process, with clips showing her in silky pajamas, sweats, and designer duds, all while in the studio.

The latest Instagram post highlighted her ability to dress up or dress down and remain fabulous in the process.

Saweetie gave the montage a voiceover and revealed about her upcoming album, “I’ve never put this amount of time, love, and energy into my music, and I think that when the world hears it, they’re going to feel that.”

She also explained that she had been single for the longest time in her adult life, which allowed her to get to know herself on a deeper level.