Saweetie shows curves in booty shorts at Rolling Loud

Icy rapper Saweetie is showing off her cheeks at a Rolling Loud performance as fans await album. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Tap In rapper Saweetie displayed her curves in booty shorts at Rolling Loud this weekend.

The rapper looked like she got quite a workout as she bounced up and down in sky-high heels. She performed at the Miami festival, with visuals featuring her name on massive screens behind her.

Saweetie flaunted her curves in a busty white top and tiny cut-off denim shorts.

The Icy rapper stuck to her name with jewelry on all her fingers and diamonds dripping from her neck.

She crouched down on the stage and got close to her fans before she turned the microphone toward the crowd so they could sing along.

The sweet aerial shot offered multiple views of Saweetie as she performed for a crowd of adoring fans.

Saweetie performs for packed crowd at Rolling Loud

The California native rocked strappy stilettos with white pedicured toes as she swung her long blonde locks to the beat.

The Miami-based show kicked off on Friday and ended today with performances by many big names, including King Cudi, who had an eventful concert and ultimately walked off stage.

Rolling Loud is an international festival series with concerts in Canada, the United States, Australia, and Portugal. Next for the series is Rolling Loud New York 2022 during the first weekend of Autumn, with headliners including Nicki Minaj, Future, and A$AP Rocky.

Kid Cudi leaves the stage after he was pelted with water bottles

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Kid Cudi stormed off the Rolling Loud stage after multiple water bottles were thrown at him during his performance. Thanks to technology, the moment was captured on camera, as the angered rapper made good on his threat to leave the stage if fans didn’t behave.

Disgruntled Kanye West fans allegedly tossed the water bottles.

Before he left the stage, Cudi offered fans a warning and said: “I will f***ing leave. If I get hit with one more f***ing thing—if I see one more f***ing thing on this f***ing stage, I’m leaving. Don’t f**k with me.”

JUST IN: Kid Cudi walks off stage after people kept throwing things at him during his Rolling Loud set pic.twitter.com/jy8V62O3mO — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 23, 2022

Kanye was supposed to play at Rolling Loud, but the Fade rapper pulled out at the last minute. Kid Cudi replaced Kanye at Rolling Loud to the ire of some Kanye fans.

Kanye and Cudi were friends for years, collaborating on numerous songs as the Day ‘n’ Nite rapper released his first album through GOOD Music, the record label founded by Ye in 2004. But Kanye took issue with Cudi’s friendship with Pete Davidson., the comedian who dates Kanye’s baby mama, Kim Kardashian.

Kanye ultimately appeared at Rolling Loud when he gave a surprise performance during Lil Durk’s set.

Kanye, who celebrated his 45th birthday last month, did not publicly comment on the events.