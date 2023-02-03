Saweetie got a new head full of hair and she wanted to share.

The Icy rapper has been quite busy after releasing her highly-anticipated debut album, The Single Life, in November.

The Tap In star also performed at the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! event with Pitbull and Jonas Brothers last month.

Saweetie has another special occasion on the horizon because she teamed up with Roblox to star in the first virtual concert.

As Saweetie prepared for the event, she got her nails and hair together, looking fabulous and flawless.

The beautiful USC alum took to her Instagram Stories to post a glimpse at her latest look.

Saweetie stuns ahead of big performance

Saweetie went into selfie mode as she captured her reflection while staring in the mirror. She wore a white spaghetti strap crop top and pink spandex shorts as she worked her angles and documented the moment.

She rocked her signature lengthy acrylics, which had a hot pink hue and embellishments on each nail.

Saweetie also commented on her “big bundles,” a reference to the bundles of extensions that she sported.

Last year, Saweetie shaved her head, revealing it was part of a spiritual process. Saweetie occasionally wears wigs and extensions, like the bundles of hair she rocked before her performance.

Saweetie teams up with Roblox for Super Bowl concert

This week, the NFL revealed that Saweetie would be starring in a virtual concert presented by Roblox.

The event, called the Saweetie Super Bowl Concert Presented by Intuit on Roblox, will take place on the Friday before the big game. The family-friendly concert will serve as entertainment for the masses as corporations continue to promote the metaverse.

Perhaps the best part of the concert is that fans will not have to travel to see it.

Saweetie explained, “I’m really excited to bring this iconic moment to the metaverse and share my music with a whole new audience in such a unique way!”

She continued, “As an artist, innovator and football fan, to be able to perform during Super Bowl LVII weekend in this new world — Rhythm City on Roblox — is something I never imagined that I would be involved in. I am very grateful and happy about this opportunity.”

Additionally, Saweetie expressed excitement about sharing her efforts.

As Saweetie revealed, football played a huge role in her upbringing. In fact, her grandfather, Johnnie Harper, played for the San Francisco 49ers and won a Super Bowl with the team.

Saweetie will have a full circle moment as she returns to her city with a technological first.

The Saweetie Super Bowl concert by Roblox premieres on February 10 at 4 p.m. PT.