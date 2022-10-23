Saweetie is twerking in a montage as she teases new music to the delight of her fans. Pic credit: @saweetie/Instagram

Saweetie‘s debut album is scheduled for release soon, and her latest teaser has drummed up excitement for the release.

The ex of Migos’ rapper Quavo partnered with Jack Daniels to release a promo for the upcoming drop.

The Icy rapper shared the montage on her Instagram page, where her posts have become few and far between.

She posted the video for her 13 million Instagram fans and followers, who have received a few sneak peeks at what’s to come from the USC alum.

The latest video showed new Saweetie content, including videos and photos of the rapper in the studio.

She received 194k likes for the posts and countless more comments from excited fans.

Saweetie teases new album with social media post

As the video began, Saweetie said, “This last year has been such an eye-opener to me as an artist, a woman, and as a human being.”

Photos showed Saweetie with a pen in her hand, holding a camera, lounging on a couch, and recording music.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The video transitioned into color to show Saweetie recording on a cliff, sitting in colorful attire, and having a drink.

She continued, “I’ve never put this amount of time, love, and energy into my music, and I think that when the world hears it, they’re going to feel that.”

The clip also showed the rapper as she burned Palo Santo, presumably to clear out negative energy.

Saweetie revealed that she had never been single for so long.

She explained that being on her own allowed her to learn about herself as a person.

The creative rapper added her own personal touch to the video with different wigs and, of course, a little twerking session.

Saweetie rocked silk pajama bottoms as she danced playfully in the studio.

Other clips saw Saweetie in sweats or covered in diamonds and glam as she showed her dynamic nature.

Her caption read, “Dedicated 🙏🏽🎶 Thank you @jackdaniels_us for supporting my artistry!!!!! 🥃 ❄️💎 #JDPartner #21+ #TheSingleLife #PBM.”

Saweetie’s new album release

Tap In rapper Saweetie burst on the scene in 2017 with a mix tape featuring fun music meant to hype up her crowd.

However, her debut studio album may differ slightly from her previous singles.

Last month, Saweetie appeared on a YouTube series called Caresha Please, and she spoke about what made her album different.

She said, “I had studio sessions where I honestly just broke down in the middle crying because I’m being… honest with my music, and I’ve never done that before.”

Fans can’t wait to hear what Saweetie has in store.