Saweetie shared an intimate look at her glam process as a new bleach-blonde as she sat in a makeup chair.

Saweetie served platinum blonde realness in a recent behind-the-scenes quartet of selfies posted on social media.

The Best Friend rapper treated her 12.9 million Instagram followers to new content shortly after finishing a sold-out performance in Los Angeles.

The day before, Saweetie performed at the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! event.

Pitbull and the Jonas Brothers also graced the stage and entertained the crowd.

But the hardworking rapper had more to do, as she showed in her latest reveal.

The USC alum shared four stunning selfies on her Instagram Stories so that her followers could have a look at her daily life happenings.

Saweetie stuns in silk pajamas for behind-the-scenes look

The upper-right-hand corner shot showed Saweetie with her phone in hand as she captured her reflection in the mirror.

Her long blonde tresses had a side part with a platinum blonde hue as a stylist helped get her camera ready. Saweetie’s face was covered by her phone, which had a floral phone cover.

The next picture featured a closer look at the Tap In songstress, who had light eyeshadow on her lids. She pursed her lips in one of her signature poses.

The final two images allowed followers to see Saweetie’s gorgeous silk pajamas. The material was shiny, with a green background and floral designs. The pajama top was open, showing skin, but keeping things classy. The artist rocked matching bottoms as she sat in the chair for a glam moment.

Saweetie’s nails were uncharacteristically short, as fans of the Icy rapper likely know. Saweetie, like Khloe Kardashian, keeps her acrylics lengthy most of the time.

Although Saweetie didn’t reveal the purpose of the shoot, the media-savvy businesswoman will likely share more in due time. In the meantime, fans can view the pictures and imagine what Saweetie has in store.

Saweetie’s workout and diet

As fans of Saweetie know, she has long demonstrated a love of fancy things and also McDonald’s.

Even though Saweetie collaborated with McDonald’s, she still has shown love for working out with fitness videos on her socials.

Saweetie spoke with Women Fitness about her exercise routine and explained that she works her legs the most.

In fact, Saweetie said that her legs were her favorite feature.

She said, “I love working on my legs. I think if you have good legs, you look good overall. So, I would say squats and leg presses.”

Saweetie previously posted videos of sprints on hills in her native California.

With a brand new album, The Single Life, in stores now, fans will likely see more of the rapper in the coming year.