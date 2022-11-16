Saweetie is posing for a fabulous photoshoot as the Icy rapper shows off her gorgeous looks. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Although winter is more than one month away, Saweetie brought the ice to town a little early with a recent photoshoot shared on her social media.

Saweetie returned to work following a brief social media absence after the tragic death of Takeoff, the close relative of her ex, Quavo.

The Tap In rapper made a special appearance at a Teen Vogue summit over the weekend. At the event, successful female entrepreneurs assembled to share advice and network with powerful people. One of those prominent people was Saweetie, who gave the crowd some knowledge about condensed contracts.

After gathering with the group of influential women, it was time to get back to promotional work.

Saweetie has been posing for material for her upcoming studio album, presumably titled The Single Life.

In Saweetie’s latest share, she got in front of the camera and struck a pose, posting videos of her photoshoot with fans on her Instagram Stories. Although Saweetie hasn’t yet shared the final product, the shots looked gorgeous based on the previews.

Saweetie shows curves in iced-out look

Saweetie wore a white wife-beater that was slightly sheer. She paired the top with a black lacy bra that looked out from underneath the garment.

The Best Friend rapper also rocked skintight denim jeans as she arched her back and worked her angles. The denim jeans hugged Saweetie’s curves and featured vertical lines on each pant leg, adding to the glamorous vibe of the look.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Saweetie posed in front of a white background as a single camera captured her image. She smiled playfully at the camera and later did a little jiggle as she appeared to have a fun time at work.

The USC alum was dripping in diamonds which has been one of Saweetie’s signature looks since she burst on the scene in 2017. She wore massive square earrings covered in carats of diamonds.

Saweetie placed her lengthy acrylics on her head to reveal her latest manicure, which was hot pink with crystal embellishments.

Saweetie’s hair featured old-fashioned pin curls, a look she has been rocking for the past few months.

Saweetie’s workout and athletic abilities

Saweetie’s latest photoshoot highlighted her fit physique. As the granddaughter of a former NFL player, Saweetie has athleticism in her DNA.

She spoke with Women Fitness about her workout routine and family history.

Saweetie told the publication, “My grandfather played for the San Francisco 49ers and my uncles played football as well. My aunties ran track. We’re all really athletic.”

Saweetie explained, “I love working on my legs. I think if you have good legs, you look good overall. So, I would say squats and leg presses. Even, mixing in some dance moves like squatting and dancing. I’ve been trying to practice it more and more, It’s a really good exercise!”

Whatever Saweetie is doing is definitely working for her, as the talented musician looks fantastic.