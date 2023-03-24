Saweetie is known for making statements, whether that be with her music or fashion.

The Back to the Streets hitmaker, who currently has over 12 million followers on Instagram, is known for her unique sense of style.

Despite her incredible looks, the confidence she exudes is also contagious.

In the past, Saweetie has slayed at various red-carpet events, including the Grammy Awards and Met Gala.

During a recent public appearance, the rapper was photographed by the paparazzi in an eye-catching number.

As always, Saweetie looked in top form and seems to have upped her fashion game once again.

Saweetie steps outside in a dazzling number

While enjoying an evening out at Catch Steak in West Hollywood, Saweetie was snapped from head-to-toe in a stylish ensemble.

The Grammy Award-nominated artist stunned in a cropped denim jacket that featured long, loose-fitted sleeves and frayed hems. Underneath, she donned a gold chain bra that was decorated with dangling Hello Kitty charms.

Saweetie teamed the look with high-waisted flared jeans and open-toe metallic heels that showed off her white pedicure.

Always one to have incredible nail art, Saweetie rocked long acrylic nails that had a 3D design. She accessorized with numerous rings, hoop earrings, and various chains, one of which had her famous phrase, “Icy,” as well as another that had her name attached.

Saweetie wore the majority of her long, dark curly hair down but did sport two small ponytails on the side. For her makeup, she opted for glossy lips, eyeshadow, and black mascara.

Saweetie steps out in all-denim for a night in West Hollywood. Pic credit: HEDO/BACKGRID

As seen in the image above, Saweetie looked like the fashion darling that she is.

Captured with a smile on her face, the 29-year-old held onto a small red leather bag while leaving the restaurant and looking down.

Saweetie released her own makeup collection

With makeup and a face as flawless as Saweetie’s, it comes as no surprise that big brands are wanting her to join their team.

In 2020, the Tap In entertainer released her own makeup collection with Morphe.

“It was a joy partnering with Morphe,” Saweetie told ESSENCE.

“I love that they have a lot of integrity, and [that] they are affordable for the day-to-day girl,” she continued.

As seen on Morphe’s Instagram account, Saweetie took a selfie of herself wearing her own products and looking immaculate.

While donning a bright orange garment, she dusted her eyes with glittery eyeshadow and applied a coat of lipgloss for the fierce snap.