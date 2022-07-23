Saweetie jiggles in thong and tight blue dress

Rapper Saweetie entices fans with a mesmerizing rear view video. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Icy rapper Saweetie showed off her sensational curves in a skin-tight knit backless dress with a matching thong peeking out from the top.

While fans wait for Saweetie’s debut studio album, she shares head-turning content featuring her endless curves.

She shared a video on her social media, which showed her walking away from the camera. As Saweetie walked, her booty jiggled, and she looked back at the camera and smiled.

The Tap In rapper held a phone in one hand with multiple diamond rings on her fingers as she strutted her silver-heeled feet toward a black SUV. She appeared to be at a hotel with palm trees and blue skies in the distance.

The beautiful USC graduate rocked a long, blonde weave that featured loose waves which cascaded down her back. She played with her luscious locks as she made her way to the vehicle.

In the background played In My Face by Mozzie with 2 Chainz, Saweetie, and featuring YG.

Saweetie captioned her video: “Rolling loud otw 😮‍💨.”

The highly-popular rapper never released an LP, but she has released EPs (extended plays) and on successful singles, including Best Friend with Doja Cat.

Saweetie addresses the delayed release of her new album

Rolling Stone captured images from Saweetie’s Instagram Story, where she explained the delay in her debut LP.

Saweetie revealed that her new album is taking time because she is not rushing art. She wrote, “These past couple of years have been a growing experience for me as an artist, human, but most importantly as a woman. I have realized my purpose with the platform God has given me which is why I have taken my time with releasing music this time around.”

She continued, “Through hours of self-reflection, I have realized that Pretty B.I.T.C.H music is not an album- it’s a movement. It’s a culture. It’s a language. It’s a lifestyle. We not rushing art, we taking our time!”

The self-proclaimed foodie finished, “This ain’t no microwave s**t!” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s baking and it will definitely be worth the taste.”

Saweetie comes from a very famous family

Saweetie was born Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, on July 2, 1993, to a family with a pedigree.

A quick look at rapper Saweetie’s family members shows that the California native is well-connected, thanks to her famous relatives.

Saweetie’s father, Johnny Harper was a football player for San Jose State. Former San Francisco 49ers football player Willie Harper is Saweetie’s grandfather.

Saweetie is cousins with actress Gabrielle Union and successful trap producer, Zaytoven, who produced her first record. Finally, MC Hammer is Saweetie’s uncle.