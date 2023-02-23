All eyes were on Saweetie as she hopped out of her black SUV and showcased yet another iconic look.

The 29-year-old rapper made a special appearance at the Bel-Air premiere, which is set to release its second season after the first had much success.

Given the fact this premiere was such a special night, it only made sense for Sweetie to go big or go home, and the rapper did exactly that.

The talented artist showed off her another fine skill, which happened to be her keen taste for glamorous fashion.

Furthermore, Saweetie certainly made a grand entrance as she styled in an all-denim ensemble.

Luckily for her fans, the celeb shared the memorable moment with her 12.8 million followers via Instagram.

Saweetie looks like a queen in her gorgeous denim attire

In the first slide, Saweetie was pictured in front of her luxurious SUV as she rocked an all-denim fit.

The rapper was styled in a low-cut denim minidress that fell to her mid-thigh. The top of the beautiful blue dress featured a sheer texture that also incorporated a unique floral design along the top.

She coordinated the minidress with a long navy blue denim jacket that she had draped over her shoulder for the shot.

In the second slide, Saweetie shared her footwear essentials, which included a pair of denim-textured heels with an open back.

As expected, the 29-year-old beauty even paired the shoes with a light blue denim handbag that had a frayed design along the sides.

For this special event, Saweetie made sure her hair looked the part as she added some baby pink highlights to her voluminous black curls.

For her accessories, the artist wore a diamond choker necklace that featured a huge sapphire pendant in the middle of it. She went on to add some chunky, silver bracelets and some silver anklets around each of her ankles.

Some of the other slides featured a variety of full-length looks at the masterfully crafted fit while she posed away in the spotlight.

She was also captured sipping on some champagne and looked to be thoroughly enjoying her bubbly drink along with this special event for the new Bel-Air series.

While she executed this denim look with absolute ease and elegance, she simply captioned the post, “Top tier 🫶🏽.”

Saweetie teams up with Kevin Hart for an exclusive Peacock TV interview

In another recent post, Saweetie teamed up with famous comedian and actor Kevin Hart.

Kevin and Saweetie are also close friends, which seemed apparent in the video as the conversation between the two of them flowed incredibly well.

Saweetie went on to answer a couple of Kevin’s questions, and she even surprised fans by saying that she wanted to become a hairstylist before her rapping career took off.

The two further discussed the rapper’s current look — which was her short, pink buzzcut. She went on to say her decision for cutting her hair was “symbolic” and that it represented where she was in her life currently.

As the two celebs went back and forth, Saweetie sported a pair of huge, circular diamond earrings that dangled from her ears. She also added a couple of other stylish pieces around her neck along with a huge diamond ring.

She even added a blue and gray striped sweater that perfectly contrasted against the bright pink buzzcut.

Overall, Saweetie looked like an absolute queen once again while she poured her heart out to Kevin during their amazing interview.

The post was captioned, “Thank you for having me @kevinhart4real! Had a bomb a** talk with my ♋️ bro 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 tune in on @peacocktv.”

Fans can now stream the full interview between Saweetie and Kevin Hart exclusively through Peacock TV.