Saweetie looked incredible during her latest performance. Pic credit: @saweetie/Instagram

Saweetie truly dazzled as she slipped her sensational figure into a sparkling ensemble for a show-stopping performance on Sunday.

The 29-year-old rapper wowed as she strutted her stuff on the stage while showing off plenty of her smooth and soft skin.

With over a billion streams, a string of hits, and countless TV and magazine appearances, Saweetie is becoming one of music’s biggest superstars.

The social media starlet is also no stranger to pulling off a show-stopping look on the red carpet and off.

Last night, Saweetie took to the stage to perform at AT&T Playoff Playlist Live in Los Angeles.

Rapping her way across the stage, Saweetie exuded confidence and style thanks to her latest dazzling ensemble.

Saweetie puts on a show-stopping performance in sparkly attire

Donning a sparkling silver bra top, Saweetie looked sensational as she performed her recent hits to the adorned crowd.

The Icy Girl hitmaker top was adorned with black sequins and a plunging neckline, showing off plenty of her skin.

Keeping things casual but still stylish, Saweetie slipped into a pair of black and white sweatpants.

Pic credit: BACKGRID

The sweats were made from a sheer material, which showcased a hint of her toned legs to the fans in the audience.

Saweetie styled her signature blonde locks into loose waves that cascaded down her back, touching her pert derrière.

Pic credit: BACKGRID

She might have been putting on an energetic performance, but Saweetie still rocked plenty of accessories, including huge silver hoop earrings.

For makeup, the Grammy nominee opted for her usual glam, including sky-high lashes, dark brows, and a stunning pink lip.

Saweetie ‘loves working’ on her legs in the gym

From her iconic social media videos to her chart-topping hits, Saweetie is known for many things, including her sensational figure.

In a recent interview, she spilled the tea on her workout secrets, revealing she has one particular body part she loves to work on the most.

“When it comes to fitness, I love working on my legs,” she told Women’s Fitness.

“I think if you have good legs, you look good overall. So, I would say squats and leg presses.”

As for her diet, Saweetie revealed how she likes to cook for herself, as she can control her portions by measuring ingredients.

Saweetie, who shot to fame in 2017, is also a big fan of a skincare routine and uses “at least four to five products” every time she washes her face, as WhoWhatWear reports.

What are the specifics of what Saweetie uses? Micellar water, facial cleanser, toner, eye cream, serum, and face lotion.