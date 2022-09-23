Saweetie in pink thong bikini shows curves in the sand

Icy rapper Saweetie is in a hot pink bikini and the shots are a vibe. Pic credit: @saweetie/Twitter

Saweetie sent temperatures soaring in a pink thong bikini as people across the world celebrated the return of fall.

The Best Friend rapper showed no indication of the season change, however. She posed in the sand, chopped off her braids, and walked on the beach.

She wore a stringy hot pink bikini with lengthy nails and tried on a pink bucket hat in the peaceful photos.

Saweetie shared the artistic collage of pictures on her Twitter feed.

With 2.2 million Twitter followers, the rapper offers a different vibe to her fans on that platform.

The USC graduate treated followers to multiple bikini photos for any who may be longing for summer.

Saweetie in hot pink string bikini shares peek at icy life

With her signature icy aesthetic, Saweetie shared a grid featuring nine photos, all offering a glimpse into a day in her fabulous life.

The singer dug her long sky blue acrylics into the sand as the sun hit the crystal manicure and added sparkle.

She let the emojis do the talking, adding a palm tree, peace sign, peach, and sparkle.

Saweetie discusses Quavo breakup

Quavo slid into Saweetie’s DMs when she burst on the scene. Saweetie’s cousin Zaytoven produced Migos’ first hit song, Versace, so the rap trio member had an in with Saweetie, real name Diamonte Harper.

However, the relationship did not last, with Saweetie alleging infidelity on Quavo’s part in 2021 with a public split announcement. She wrote in part, “Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

Saweetie sat down with Yung Miami in a recent episode of Caresha Please and discussed her breakup and revenge car.

The Tap In rapper said about her relationship with Quavo, “I thought we was gonna spend the rest of our lives together. With him, I knew it was the one. It was different.”

Quavo also repossessed Saweetie’s car, in a move possibly motivated by spite. However, as the boss that Saweetie is, she got herself something better.

Saweetie said, “Girl, I had to go get me a little Rolls. I really enjoyed my luxurious experience. I’m just gonna get one myself.”

Saweetie embraces the single life following Quavo split

She continued, “I think the past is the past, and I’ve moved on since then.”

It looks like she truly has moved on, if her new track list for her debut album is any indication.

Two weeks ago, she shared her new album track list, The Single Life. Her caption read, “who’s single?”

Saweetie’s single life and her debut album will mark a new era for the Bay area native.