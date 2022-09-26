Saweetie in pink thong bikini does cannonball off yacht deck

Saweetie and her best friend Joelle James live the Icy life aboard a yacht, which both jump off into the ocean. Pic credit: @saweetie/Twitter

Saweetie is living her best life after months spent recording her debut album, and there is new footage featuring her fun times on a yacht.

She and a friend soaked up the sun rays aboard a yacht, and each lady wore their tiniest bikini for the occasion.

The athletic USC graduate climbed to the top of the boat and jumped into the water with her friend by her side. Luckily for fans, the whole thing was on camera.

A video featuring the ladies appeared on the Instagram Story of Saweetie’s friend, and a Saweetie fan page re-posted the clip.

The video began with Saweetie and her friend in bikinis with blue skies in the background. Saweetie wore a barely-there pink bikini with a string top and a thong bottom. Saweetie’s friend wore a black bikini that was also quite small.

The ladies screeched and ran as they jumped and plugged their noses before landing in the water with a splash.

There was loud music in the background, and the group appeared to have had a great time.

Women’s empowerment is very important to the Bay Area native, and she recently explained the reason why she feels that way.

Saweetie talks about growing up without an older sister

Saweetie makes feel-good music like her song Best Friend with Doja Cat.

She expressed a desire for her songs to make women feel empowered and strong. Saweetie appeared on the cover of Glamour and discussed her upbringing without an older sister.

She shared, “So the reason why I’m so giving and so loving, and try to give as much game as possible to other women is because I didn’t have that. The point of me sharing is to make sure that all those little girls who don’t have a mom, a big sister, a best friend, at least they’re learning from the mistakes I’ve made or the wisdom I gain.”

Saweetie loves her family and feels empowered through them

During the same Glamour interview, Saweetie explained how she recharged to become the best version of herself.

The daughter of video vixen Trinidad Valentin and San Jose State football player Johnny Harper placed great importance on her family and explained that she felt better after some good old-fashioned family time.

Saweetie revealed, “Being with my family is a different feeling. I feel just like Superwoman like I could take over anything. That’s when I feel the most empowered.”