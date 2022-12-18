Rapper Saweetie posed with a Rolls Royce as she continues to live an icy life. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Saweetie showed that she truly lives the glamorous life she has rapped about over the years as she posed in all back on the hood of a Rolls Royce.

The USC alum, with a degree in communications, has often shared a glimpse of her icy life and luxury vehicles.

Saweetie’s latest post was no exception, as she took to social media for the glamorous reveal. Saweetie took a minute from her busy promotional duties for The Single Life, the album she dropped last month.

She had a night on the town with her girls and documented the process through various Instagram Stories. One share, in particular, was notable because of the visually pleasing nature it provided.

The Tap In rapper used her Instagram Stories to offer a look at her fabulous life for her 13 million followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Although fans couldn’t publicly comment or double-tap, most of her followers likely enjoyed the post.

Saweetie poses with Rolls Royce for a curvy moment

Saweetie posed with her arms above her head as if she was praying.

Pic credit: @saweetie/Instagram

The picture showed the rapper in a massive garage from afar, but her curves were recognizable. She rocked a black long-sleeve crop top that showed her trim waist. Saweetie paired the crop top with skintight black pants and sky-high peep-toe stilettos.

Her long dark tresses featured curls and cascaded past her waist. Saweetie rested her black designer bag on the hood as she took a moment with her car.

She wrote, “Late nights” with a sparkling emoji in the bottom left-hand corner of the share.

The Best Friend rapper has seen great success, not only through her rapping career but also with business ventures. One venture, released last year, was the Saweetie Meal with McDonald’s.

Saweetie’s Saweetie Meal with McDonald’s

Saweetie has long expressed love for McDonald’s, the American fast-food chain known worldwide.

She released the Saweetie McDonald’s menu, which was available for a limited time and seemed to be a match made in heaven. The Saweetie Meal featured a Big Mac, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, fries, Sprite, and Saweetie ‘N Sour sauce.

Saweetie said about the exciting endeavor, “McDonald’s and I run deep, from growing up back in Hayward, California, all through my college days. So, I had to bring my icy gang in on my all-time favorites.”

Whatever Saweetie does next, it will likely be another icy hit.