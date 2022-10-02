Saweetie goes braless while dripping in diamonds

Saweetie is gorgeous and glowing in denim jeans with diamonds rocking Good American and covering a magazine. Pic credit: @saweetie/Instagram

Icy rapper Saweetie rocked a cold new look in head-to-toe denim by Good American.

The musician covered Voir and posed for three luxurious covers.

The magazine teased the latest shoot on social media, sharing photos of the rapper.

The USC graduate was still keeping it expensive as she dripped in diamonds and denim for the recent shoot.

Saweetie rocked a braless look covered in a lot of bling.

The songstress has been hard at work on her first debut album, which will likely be The Single Life. She posted a photo of her laptop with a playlist featuring the name on Instagram last month. The Voir cover also referenced that name in an upcoming interview with the rapper.

However she took time from recording to get fully glammed and talk to the magazine.

Saweetie stuns in denim and diamonds for Voir

Saweetie sat on a clear stool wearing a denim vest paired with distressed light-wash jeans.

She rocked clear stilettos with an embellished rectangular buckle and a matching bracelet.

The Best Friend rapper tilted her head to the side and placed one hand on her bodice, where she was also dripping in diamonds. She rocked a glossy pout, rosy blush, and bright blue eyeshadow. She sported dangling earrings and loose waves in her dark tresses.

The Bay Area native rocked a gorgeous light purple nail with embellishments on lengthy acrylics.

The caption read in part, “For this issue 29 Voir took to LA to shoot the Icy Queen. @saweetie 💅🏼 Check out the 3 cover special at the Voir website link in our bio 💅🏼 You can also view our exclusive interview with Saweetie about her new album and The single life project!”

Then, the magazine shouted out the team of people who got Saweetie picture perfect, including photographer Irvin Rivera, hairstylist Kira Dior and makeup artist Tyshala Wright.

Saweetie rocks Good American denim head-to-toe

The magazine also tagged Good American for the clothing and House Of Emmanuele for the accessories.

Good American, Khloe Kardashian’s denim company, shared photos from the shoot and shouted out the rapper.

Saweetie leaned back and grabbed her torso as she closed her eyes and struck a pose. She represented with a denim vest by the brand, paired with a lighter jean and posed against a brick wall with bright blue light.

The Good American caption read, “DRIPPING IN DENIM – @saweetie in the Denim Vest and Good ‘90s for @voirfashionmagazine.”