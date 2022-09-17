Saweetie goes braless in white crop top with flowers

Rapper Saweetie is braless in a white crop top as she works on her debut studio album. Pic credit: @saweetie/Instagram

Saweetie is a champion in a braless white tank top as she shows her tiny tummy in sweats following a workout.

The Icy rapper often shares sprinting videos from her home in California, where the natural-born athlete works on her fitness and new album.

Today was no exception as the USC alum rocked a white spaghetti strap crop top that read “Champion” across the bodice in green writing.

Showing she looks as good dressed in sweats as she does in couture, the ex of Migos’ rapper Quavo took one of her signature mirror selfies surrounded by pink flowers and greenery.

Saweetie covered her face with her blue phone cover, but her lengthy acrylics featuring multiple jewel embellishments served as a clue to the woman behind the smartphone.

The Tap In rapper captured her reflection inside as she posed in front of a gold-framed mirror.

Saweetie in white tank top enjoys Icy life

Saweetie stood on a beautiful white carpet with pink flowers on the side of the mirror and a fluffy white robe behind her.

Pic credit: @saweetie/Instagram

Then, Saweetie took it outside in a window reflection. Her long dark tresses cascaded down her to her waist, and she grabbed the ends of her hair for extra emphasis.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @saweetie/Instagram

The shares came as the spiritual rapper recently revealed a tracklist for her highly-anticipated album. She also appeared on a new series with Caresha, who is known as Yung Miami from the popular rap group.

Saweetie appears on City Girls’ Caresha’s show, Caresha Please

Saweetie appeared on Caresha’s successful YouTube show called Caresha Please, which quickly racked up 1.9 million views. The ladies talked about their lives, smoked a hookah, and enjoyed a drink.

The host asked Saweetie the question on everyone’s mind: what could people expect from the new album?

Saweetie revealed, “I think just honesty. I’m very private with my life, but I think all my favorite artists are honest with their lives.”

Saweetie shared a few emotional experiences from recording her album.

She continued, “I had studio sessions where I honestly just broke down in the middle crying, because I’m being… honest with my music, and I’ve never done that before.”

Saweetie jumped on the music scene with her feel-good hip hop music, celebrating femininity and womanhood.

Her singles about wealth and success enjoyed extreme popularity as fun party anthems, a departure from songs glorifying violence.

But Saweetie’s description of her new album, including “honest music,” sounds like another refreshing change.