Saweetie goes braless in white crop top for dance

Saweetie is showing her expensive taste in silk pants and a braless crop top after some time by the ocean.

The latest share appeared on her Instagram Stories for her 13.1 million followers’ enjoyment.

The USC alum has been working on her debut album, which many fans have been waiting for more than five years since she burst on the scene in 2017 with feel-good music about living in luxury and having fun.

The Icy rapper stuck to her aesthetic as she enjoyed an impromptu photoshoot in the ocean while posing on rocks with waves crashing around her.

Perhaps exhausted by avoiding ocean waves, Saweetie took things inside with a glass of red wine and charcuterie.

Saweetie also shared some content with her tasty treats, which looked delicious as she grooved in an intimate setting.

Saweetie dons crop top and silk pants for red wine good time

Saweetie wore a tiny white crop top paired with green silk pants that came up under her navel.

She sported a fashionable bandana over her hair as she danced to the beat in her head, as there was no sound in the video.

Saweetie waved her signature acrylics, which featured a beautiful blue shade with crystal embellishments.

Saweetie’s latest share came after she spoke on her upcoming album using a cooking analogy, suggesting that her music is not microwave material but the product of slow cooking.

Saweetie discusses her food tastes and influences

If you couldn’t tell, Saweetie loves to eat, which is clear to those who follow her on YouTube. She seems to strike a balance between eating and exercising, sharing some content of her sprinting and cooking videos, too.

Saweetie creates dishes with influences from her African American father and her Chinese and Filipino mother.

The California native revealed that her Bay Area hometown was a melting pot which further influenced her unique tastes.

Saweetie explained, “The Bay Area is such a melting pot. You have Asian food and off rip, you have Filipino food, Thai, Vietnamese, Chinese food. And then you have Spanish food. And then of course you have soul food.” She added, “My mom likes everything. I kind of get my taste buds from her.”

The fabulous foodie got specific adding: “I grew up eating tons of Filipino food. I love sinigang, I love adobo, pancit, lumpia,” she lists off. “Even Filipino breakfast. Filipino breakfast is like a sunny side up egg with spam, Vienna sausage, some white rice. Maybe a slice of mango with some mango juice.”

Thanks to an active lifestyle, Saweetie enjoys a wide variety of culturally-diverse treats.